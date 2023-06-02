Estais invitadxs todxs a

participar activamente y a disfrutar del encuentro.

Libertad a todxs lxs presxs!

Fuego a las jaulas, por la liberación total.

Hasta la vista! Salud & Anarquía

PD: Si necesitais más info:

liberacionomuerte@yahoo.com

Sorry for the delay but in the end everything is ahead with the 11th edition of Agro-Crust next Saturday June 10, 2023 at Kan Seitan.

This year again it will be only one day since organization and communication without the use of ‘social networks’ is getting more and more complicated.

But we’re going our way no matter what we lose ourselves in their materialistic traps in which that too many people fall.

Well, without further ado, here is the poster for its maximum diffusion. You are all invited to actively participate and enjoy the meeting.