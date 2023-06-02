June 2, 2023
De parte de Valladolor
 Disculpad la tardanza pero al final todo pa delante con la 11ª edición del Agro-Crust el próximo Sabado 10 de Junio 2023 en Kan Seitan.

Este año otra vez será solamente un día ya que la organización y comunicación sin el uso de las ‘redes sociales’ cada vez se complica más.

Pero seguimos nuestro camino sin importar lo que nos perdemos de sus trampas materialistas en las que caen demasiadas personas.

Pues sin más palabrería, aquí está el cartel para su máxima difusión. 



Estais invitadxs todxs a participar activamente y a disfrutar del encuentro.
Libertad a todxs lxs presxs!
Fuego a las jaulas, por la liberación total.

                    Hasta la vista! Salud & Anarquía

PD: Si necesitais más info   
            liberacionomuerte@yahoo.com

___________________

Sorry for the delay but in the end everything is ahead with the 11th edition of Agro-Crust next Saturday June 10, 2023 at Kan Seitan.
This year again it will be only one day since organization and communication without the use of ‘social networks’ is getting more and more complicated.
But we’re going our way no matter what we lose ourselves in their materialistic traps in which that too many people fall.
Well, without further ado, here is the poster for its maximum diffusion. You are all invited to actively participate and enjoy the meeting.

Freedom to all the prisoners!
Fire to the cages, for total liberation.

                    See you around!
                  Health & Anarchy

PS: If you need more information:
            liberacionomuerte@yahoo.com



Fuente: Valladolorentodaspartes.blogspot.com

