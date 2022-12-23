25-N Día internacional contra las violencias machistas

Hoy además de Black Friday, es el día internacional contra las violencias machistas, y desde CGT os queríamos recordar la importancia de esta lucha.

Los escalofriantes datos estadísticos nos dicen que una mujer es asesinada cada 6 días en España, y con ellas familias destrozadas, hijas e hijos que han tenido que convivir con el maltratador o incluso sufrir esta violencia.

A continuación os dejamos el manifiesto, así como os informamos que habrá una manifestación a las 18:15h en el Palau Robert, Paseo de Gracia 107.

Today in addition to Black Friday, is the international day against misogynist violence, and from CGT we wanted to remind you of the importance of this struggle.

The chilling statistics tell us that a woman is murdered every 6 days in Spain, and with them shattered families, daughters and sons who have had to live with the abuser or even suffer this violence.

Below we leave you the manifesto, as well as we inform you that there will be a demonstration at 18:15h at the Palau Robert, Paseo de Gracia 107.

