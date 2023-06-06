INFANCIA
Ahí estaba mi padre,
de pie,
diciendo hola,
sonriente:
feliz a cada vuelta del tiovivo.
LABOR
Idea.
Maravilla.
Palabra.
Luz.
Asombro.
El poeta no inventa:
descubre.
El poeta no escribe:
convoca.
ALEGRÍA
Tendremos la alegría,
solo si ella
nos tiene.
PARADOJA
Te engañarán de veras.
Y los creerás de veras.
Te advertirán de veras
de que fuiste engañado.
Pero ya no sabrás
cómo creerlos.
ALBA
La niña se tumbó sobre la arena.
En sus pies es de día.
En su frente es de noche.
ENSEÑANZA
La flor muere
otorgando
su perfume.
José Manuel Díez. Virtud de lo breve.
Fuente: Vocesdelextremopoesia.blogspot.com