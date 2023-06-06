June 6, 2023
De parte de Voces Del Extremo
141 puntos de vista

 

INFANCIA

Ahí estaba mi padre,

de pie,

diciendo hola,

sonriente:

feliz a cada vuelta del tiovivo.

 

 

 

LABOR

Idea.

Maravilla.

Palabra.

Luz.

Asombro.

El poeta no inventa:

descubre.

El poeta no escribe:

convoca.

ALEGRÍA

Tendremos la alegría,

solo si ella

nos tiene.

 

 

PARADOJA

Te engañarán de veras.

Y los creerás de veras.

Te advertirán de veras

de que fuiste engañado.

Pero ya no sabrás 

cómo creerlos.

 

 

ALBA

La niña se tumbó sobre la arena.

En sus pies es de día.

En su frente es de noche.

ENSEÑANZA

La flor muere

otorgando

su perfume.

José Manuel Díez. Virtud de lo breve.

Fuente: Vocesdelextremopoesia.blogspot.com

