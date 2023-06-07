June 7, 2023
De parte de Congreso Nacional Indígena
Alto a la Guerra contra los pueblos zapatistas
Si tocan a un@, nos tocan a tod@s.
ACCIONES DE DIFUSIÓN Y APOYO ZAPATISTA
Lugar: SENDAS, San Cristóbal de las Casas
Fecha: 7 de junio
Hora: 18.00
Conversatorio y proyección de documentales sobre la lucha y guerra contra las comunidades zapatistas.
Fecha: 8 de Junio
Hora: 16.00
Seminario educativo sobre contexto, violencia y guerra contra comunidades zapatistas.
Convocan: Sendas y Escuelas para Chiapas/Schools for Chiapas 
Global Day of Action
Stop the War against the Zapatista Peoples
If they touch one of us, they touch us all.
ACTIONS OF ZAPATISTA SUPPORT AND DISSEMINATION
Place: SENDAS, San Cristóbal de las Casas
Date: June 7th
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Conversation and screening of documentaries about the struggle and war against the Zapatista communities.
Date: June 8th
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Educational seminar/conversation on the context, violence and war against Zapatista communities.
Organizers: Schools for Chiapas/Escuelas para Chiapas and Sendas


Fuente: Congresonacionalindigena.org

