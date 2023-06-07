Alto a la Guerra contra los pueblos zapatistas

Si tocan a un@, nos tocan a tod@s.

ACCIONES DE DIFUSIÓN Y APOYO ZAPATISTA

Lugar: SENDAS, San Cristóbal de las Casas

Fecha: 7 de junio

Hora: 18.00

Conversatorio y proyección de documentales sobre la lucha y guerra contra las comunidades zapatistas.

Fecha: 8 de Junio

Hora: 16.00

Seminario educativo sobre contexto, violencia y guerra contra comunidades zapatistas.

Convocan: Sendas y Escuelas para Chiapas/Schools for Chiapas