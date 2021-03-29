March 29, 2021
De parte de CGT Murcia
31 puntos de vista


This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.



Fuente: Cgtmurcia.org

Default Thumbnail️️El comité de empresa informa Audiencia de solicitud de cambio de medida cautelar y Re formalización del Prisionero Político Mapuche Antu Llanca Quidel. La nueva marcha hacia el cambio político en Haití Catástrofe ecológica (¡Y no cambio climático!), un problema político Default ThumbnailCatÁstrofe ecolÓgica(¡y no cambio climÁtico!), un problema polÍtico El caso del consejero de Murcia desvela la picaresca en las comunidades y las brechas del protocolo de vacunación (21/01/2021). Acerca del entusiasmo anarquista Acerca del uso de “la discapacidad” para atacar el derecho autónomo de las mujeres sobre sus cuerpos Crítica del medicamento como negocio e incertidumbres acerca de la vacuna de Pfizer Acerca del conformismo Argentina. El hijo de Cuca (Acerca de la muerte del innombrable) Acerca del 8 de Marzo, Día internacional de la Mujer Trabajadora