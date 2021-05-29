–

AGAINST REPRESSION BY THE BAD GOVERNMENTS IN SUPPORT OF THE ESCUELA NORMAL MACTUMACTZÁ IN CHIAPAS AND OF THE TEPEHUANO AND WIXÁRIKA PEOPLES IN JALISCO

CNI-CIG Y EZLN

May 2021

To the Escuela Normal Rural Mactumactzá, Chiapas:

To the Tepehuano and Wixárika peoples of San Lorenzo de Azqueltán, Jalisco:

To human rights organizations and collectives:

To the Sixth in Mexico and abroad:

To the media:

We, as original peoples, organized in the National Indigenous Congress-Indigenous Governing Council and the EZLN, declare:

FIRST: We condemn the repressive actions of the bad government against our brothers and sisters of the Escuela Normal Rural Mactumactzá[1]. On May 18, once again, the bad government sought to suppress the justified demands of the normalistas[2] with excessive violence, this time detaining 91 normalistas, among them 74 women. The women have denounced that the repressive police forces treated them as spoils of war, sexually harassing them by stripping them down and groping them. The students stand accused of wanting to take their exams in person and not online. These acts of repression show once again that the Chiapas state government and education authorities know nothing about the geography or the political and social situation in the state and that the whole of their plan for rural education in Mexico amounts to repression, lies, and pretense. We express our full and unreserved solidarity with our brothers and sisters of the Escuela Normal Rural Mactumactzá and call on our compañer@s from the national and international Sixth to show solidarity with the struggle of the normalistas of Mactumactzá. We demand the unconditional release of all those detained.

SECOND: As the National Indigenous Congress-Indigenous Governing Council and the EZLN we welcome the National and International Campaign for Justice and Territory in Azquetltán, municipality of Villa Guerrero, state of Jalisco, Mexico. In that autonomous indigenous community the Wixárika and Tepehuana sisters and brothers resist in the struggle for life.

We join the indigenous community’s demand for justice in the face of the protection granted by the bad government to the violent cacique [3], Fabio Flores Sánchez, alias La Polla, who has not only stolen communal land but has also committed numerous and serious brutalities against an exemplary demonstration of dignified community organization that has surprised the world.

We embrace as our own the community’s rage at the injustice and the impunity which shields those whose goal is to privatize the land—land that we and our ancestors collectively dreamed of. We share their pain for the suffering of elders who have seen the rich and powerful invade communal lands with violence and deceit and that of children and grandchildren who today face not only the threat of the end of communal land for the benefit of a few large landowners, but also of the very existence of the Tepehuan people.

We demand that Fabio Flores Sánchez, alias La Polla, along with the militia that accompanies him, be brought to justice and punished for the crimes he has committed against the community, including threats, armed attacks, attempted murder and land dispossession.

We reject the defamation campaigns against the communal struggle in defense of the land waged by La Polla and municipal government officials of Villa Guerrero, who, as on other occasions, aim to sow discord that promotes repression. We will keep close watch on what happens in their territory and we hold the cacique Fabio Flores Sanchez and any public official who supports him responsible for any such campaigns or any attack on the community.

We call on collectives and organizations who support human rights, collectives of the national and international Sixth, and the networks of resistance and rebellion to be attentive and to respond with our voice, our signatures, our conscience, and our attention to the campaign that our brothers and sisters of Azqueltán put forth to the world under the banner of hope.

MACTUMACTZÁ and AZQUELTÁN RESIST!

Sincerely

May 2021

For the Full Reconstitution of our Peoples

Never Again a Mexico Without Us

National Indigenous Congress/ Indigenous Governing Council

Zapatista Army for National Liberation

[1] The Escuelas Normales in Mexico are teaching colleges that principally train rural and indigenous young people to be teachers in their own communities.

[2] Students that participate in the Escuelas Normales

[3] Term used to refer to a local party boss or political “chieftain” who acts as a petty tyrant over a local community.

