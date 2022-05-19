May 19, 2022
De parte de CGT Entubanco
243 puntos de vista

Te adjuntamos un nuevo ejemplar de nuestro habitual AL DÍA, con los siguientes puntos:

A.- LAS NUEVAS 350 CONTRATACIONES.

B.- EL NEGOCIO DE ALGUNOS SINDICATOS: 30 MM DE EUROS.

C.- CGT VUELVE A DENUNCIAR ANTE EL CESS LAS AGRESIONES VERBALES Y FÍSICAS A NUESTRA PLANTILLA.

D.- ¡LOS DERECHOS SE CONQUISTAN LUCHANDO!

E.- ¿QUIÉN DIJO MIEDO?

Esperamos, como siempre, que sea de tu interés. Difunde con tu entorno más cercano si lo crees conveniente.

Ver Circular…

Fuente: Cgtentubanco.org

