May 19, 2022 –
Te adjuntamos un nuevo ejemplar de nuestro habitual AL DÍA, con los siguientes puntos:
A.- LAS NUEVAS 350 CONTRATACIONES.
B.- EL NEGOCIO DE ALGUNOS SINDICATOS: 30 MM DE EUROS.
C.- CGT VUELVE A DENUNCIAR ANTE EL CESS LAS AGRESIONES VERBALES Y FÍSICAS A NUESTRA PLANTILLA.
D.- ¡LOS DERECHOS SE CONQUISTAN LUCHANDO!
E.- ¿QUIÉN DIJO MIEDO?
Esperamos, como siempre, que sea de tu interés. Difunde con tu entorno más cercano si lo crees conveniente.
Fuente: Cgtentubanco.org