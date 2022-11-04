–

De parte de Anarquia.info November 4, 2022 140 puntos de vista

Hoy 31 de octubre de 2022, en solidaridad con Alfredo Cospito, en huelga de hambre desde el 20 de octubre, se interrumpió una conferencia en el departamento de derecho de la Freie Universität de Berlín. El título de la conferencia era: «¿Por qué Italia es tan difícil de gobernar? Efectos de la ley electoral en la estabilidad política italiana».

Después de la presentación del ponente, subimos al escenario, abrimos las pancartas y repartimos volantes en el auditorio. En el escenario, tomamos la voz y contamos qué es el 41 bis, por qué es una forma de tortura que el Estado italiano aplica a ciertos presos, y que Alfredo está en huelga de hambre contra este régimen carcelario al que está sometido y contra la cadena perpetua.

Inesperadamente, el público respondió con aplausos.

Contra todas las prisiones, contra el 41bis.

Solidaridad y fuerza a Alfredo, y a Juan e Iván que se sumaron a la huelga de hambre.

¡¡¡Que los liberen a todos!!!

GERMANY: FREEDOM FOR ALFREDO COSPITO, INTERVENTION AT FREIE UNIVERSITÄT BERLIN.

Today 31.10.2022 in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito, who has been on hunger strike since 20 October, a lecture at the law department of the Freie Universität Berlin was interrupted. The title of the conference was: ‘Why is Italy so difficult to govern? Effects of electoral law on Italian political stability’.

After the speaker’s introduction, we took the stage, opened the banners and flyered in the auditorium. On stage, we took voice and told what 41 bis is, why it is a form of torture that the Italian state applies to certain prisoners, and that Alfredo is on hunger strike against this prison regime to which he is subjected and against life imprisonment.

Unexpectedly, the audience responded with applause.

Against all prisons, against 41bis.

Solidarity and strength to Alfredo, and to Juan and Ivan who joined in the hunger strike.

Free them all!!