April 28, 2021
De parte de Anarquia.info
54 puntos de vista


On Wednesday April 21 we have destroyed the 3 ATMs of the Caixa in Altsasu (Euskal Herria).

The first one was broken for the freedom of the subversive, anarchist, Mapuche and Chilean revolt prisoners; in solidarity with the hunger strikers since March 22nd and with those who have left the strike for health reasons.

The second one has fallen for the freedom of the anarchist prisoners arrested in the revolt in Barcelona on 2/27.

The third has been sabotaged by the freedom of the anarchist Gabriel Pombo Da Silva.

Until the last bastion of the prison society is destroyed.

A salute to those who fight, anywhere in the world, in spite of adverse circumstances.

(A)

FUENTE: CONTRAMADRIZ
TRANSLATION: ANARQUÍA



Fuente: Anarquia.info

