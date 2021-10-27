–

De parte de Arrezafe October 27, 2021 62 puntos de vista

IAK

– 26/10/2021

Amazon isn’t just

your one-stop shop for household items; Google is more than an

internet search engine. These corporations are supplying Israel with

the technology to enforce and deepen its occupation and apartheid

over Palestinians. Israel has a long, documented

record of violating human

rights and international law.

The best-selling Irish

novelist Sally Rooney is openly shunning

Israel after recent reports from human rights groups warned that

Israel practices apartheid, systematically oppressing Palestinians

under its rule.

But while Israel risks

becoming a pariah among some cultural producers, it is being

aggressively embraced by globe-spanning corporations like Amazon and

Google – among the wealthiest companies in history.

The two tech giants are

not just lining up to do business with Israel. They are actively

working to build and improve the technological infrastructure Israel

needs to surveil Palestinians and confine them to the ghettos

Israel’s army has created for them.

Through their

collaboration on Israel’s Project Nimbus, both companies are

helping to remove any pressure on Israel to make peace with the

Palestinians and are instead becoming partners in Israeli apartheid.

Now workers for both

companies are speaking out – most of them anonymously for fear of

what they call “retaliation.”

This month some 400

employees of the two companies published a letter in The Guardian

newspaper warning that Amazon and Google were contracted to supply

“dangerous technology” to the Israeli military and government

that would make Israel’s rule over Palestinians “even crueler and

deadlier.”

Under wraps

The $1.2 billion contract

for Project Nimbus awarded earlier this year means the two tech firms

are to build data centers in Israel on behalf of the Israeli military

and government.

Senior staff will need

Israeli security clearance to work on the project.

In a sign of how aware

Israel is of the potential backlash against Amazon and Google’s

involvement, the contract bars

the tech corporations from withdrawing due to pressure from either

employees or the growing boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS)

movement. The terms of the contracts are also being kept under wraps

to prevent scrutiny.

The tech giants’ wish

to avoid publicity is understandable. Each pays lip service to

ethical business practices. Google claims

that firms “can make money without doing evil,” while Amazon’s

“leadership principles” state

a commitment to “make better, do better and be better.”

Providing Israel with the

technological tools to better enforce both its belligerent military

occupation and its apartheid policies privileging Jews over

Palestinians looks suspiciously like making a lot of money from

colluding with evil.

In the words of the

whistleblowing staff, Amazon and Google’s collaboration allows

“further surveillance of and unlawful data collection on

Palestinians, and facilitates expansion of Israel’s illegal

settlements on Palestinian land.”

Neither Amazon nor Google

responded to a request for comment on the concerns raised in the

letter.

Enforce occupation

Two employees, Gabriel

Schubiner, a software engineer at Google, and Bathool Syed, a content

strategist at Amazon, went

public on NBC’s website shortly after publication of the letter

in The Guardian.

They gave examples of how

Israel would be able to use Amazon and Google’s computer services

to help enforce the occupation. Data would be used to identify

Palestinian homes for demolition,

in what are often moves towards land clearances by Israel to build or

expand illegal settlements.

And the information

collected and stored on the servers would guide attacks on built-up

areas in Gaza, which Israel has been blockading for the past 15

years. In previous military campaigns, Israel has bombed Palestinian

hospitals, schools and universities.

Amazon and Google’s

servers will also assist

Israel’s Iron Dome missile interception system, which has helped

Israel neutralize rockets from Gaza so that it can maintain an

enforced

quiet from Palestinians as it keeps them caged and imposes a

starvation

diet for the enclave’s inhabitants.

The two employees also

noted that Amazon and Google will be directly implicated in Israel’s

wider apartheid policies of the kind criticized

earlier in the year by human rights groups, including the Israeli

occupation watchdog B’Tselem.

Nimbus will serve the

Israel Lands Authority, which not only allocates lands for illegal

settlements but oversees

discriminatory policies in land allocation inside Israel that openly

privilege Jews over the fifth of the Israeli population who are

Palestinian natives.

Israel claims these

so-called Israeli Arabs are equal citizens but they suffer systematic

discrimination, as B’Tselem and the New York-based Human Rights

Watch have highlighted.



“Data crossroads”

Amazon and Google have

ignored previous calls from staff to prioritize Palestinian rights

over increased profits from colluding in Israel’s war economy.

In May many hundreds –

again anonymously – urged

both companies to sever their ties to the Israeli military shortly

after it killed

almost 260 Palestinians, including more than 60 children, in an

attack on besieged Gaza.

Figures published this

month demonstrated Israel’s central place in the global digital

economy. Despite its tiny size, Israel’s share of hi-tech

investments now amounts

to a third of those made in European countries.

Israel has particularly

benefited from the growing demand in the West for its surveillance

technologies, cyber weapons and developments in militarized

artificial intelligence. The Israeli military and offshoot startups

launched by retired soldiers have a competitive

edge, claiming

that their technologies have been “battle proven” on Palestinians

in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

According to reports in

local media, Israel is poised to become a “global data crossroads.”

In addition to Amazon and Google, Microsoft, Oracle and IBM are all

expected

to build server farms in Israel to cash in on the greater integration

of digital and military technologies.

The critical

role of Israel in hi-tech –from its Intel

chip plant to firms like AnyVision and Onavo that offer

specialist surveillance, facial recognition and data-mining

technologies– means no one can afford to fall out with Israel.

Google and Facebook have

already faced

criticisms for their work with Israel censoring Palestinians on

social media or making them invisible on online maps.

Profits galore

The anonymous staff

signing the letter to Amazon and Google sound nostalgic for the days

when, they write, the technology they built was designed “to serve

and uplift people everywhere.”

But the reality is that

tech firms like Amazon and Google have long moved past simple online

services such as helping us to buy a book or search for a recipe. The

drive for profits, the need to keep competitors at bay and an

incentive to avoid state regulation mean they have become key players

assisting the “national security state.”

As well as its notorious

union-busting

initiatives, Amazon has increased

the surveillance powers of US state and local police forces and of

immigration

services that have been harshly criticized for separating

asylum-seeking families at the US-Mexico border.

From early on, Google

partnered

with, or received money from, the CIA, the National Security Agency,

the Pentagon and the US State Department.

The 400 or so anonymous

employees still hope they can replicate previous victories that ended

the tech corporations’ complicity in oppression and military

aggression.

In 2019 Google pulled

out of Project Dragonfly, intended to help China censor its

population’s online searches. And the year before it ditched

Project Maven to assist the Pentagon with drone

assassinations.

But China was an official

enemy, and the Pentagon is still pressing

ahead with the drone project, reportedly aided by firms backed by

investment funds owned by Google parent Alphabet and a startup tied

to a former Google executive, among others, to do the work Google

itself had to abandon.

Getting either Amazon or

Google to honor their public commitments to ethical behavior by

withdrawing from Project Nimbus may prove much harder – and not

only because of the contractual obligations Israel has insisted on.

Israel has become too

integral to the global surveillance and war industries for any tech

giant to risk antagonizing it. With profits galore to be derived from

closer collaboration with the military industrial complex, the

pressure will be on to forge closer bonds with Israel, whatever its

human rights record.

And with the Israel lobby

deeply ensconced in Western capitals, the tech corporations will not

wish to risk the reputational damage of being tarred as anti-Semitic

for boycotting Israel.

Pressure may be mounting

on many companies to distance themselves from Israel over its

occupation and apartheid policies. But for Amazon and Google it is

those very practices of occupation and apartheid that are a tech seam

waiting to be mined.