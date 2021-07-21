–

Fidel Castro Ruz – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 12, 1992



An important biological

species is at risk of disappearing due to the rapid and progressive

elimination of its natural habitat: Humankind. We are becoming aware

of this problem when it is almost too late to prevent it. It must be

said that consumer societies are chiefly responsible for this

appalling environmental destruction.

They were born from the

former colonial metropoli. They are the offspring of imperial

policies which, in turn, engendered the backwardness and poverty that

have become the scourge for the vast majority of humankind.

With only 20 percent of

the world’s population, they consume two-thirds of all metals and

three-fourths of the energy produced worldwide. They have poisoned

the seas and the rivers. They have polluted the air. They have

weakened and perforated the ozone layer. They have saturated the

atmosphere with gases, altering climatic conditions with the

catastrophic effects we are already beginning to suffer.

The forests are

disappearing. The deserts are expanding. Billions of tons of fertile

soil are washed every year into the sea. Numerous species are

becoming extinct. Population pressures and poverty lead to desperate

efforts to survive, even at the expense of nature. Third World

countries, yesterday’s colonies and today nations, exploited and

plundered by an unjust international economic order, cannot be blamed

for all this.

The solution cannot be to

prevent the development of those who need it the most. Because today,

everything that contributes to underdevelopment and poverty is a

flagrant violation of the environment.

As a result, tens of

millions of men, women and children die every year in the Third

World, more than in each of the two world wars.

Unequal trade,

protectionism and the foreign debt assault the ecological balance and

promote the destruction of the environment. If we want to save

humanity from this self-destruction, there must be a better

distribution of the wealth and technologies available on the planet.

Less luxury and less waste in a few countries so there is less

poverty and hunger in much of the world.

Stop transferring to the

Third World lifestyles and consumer habits that ruin the environment.

Make human life more rational. Adopt a just international economic

order. Use science to achieve sustainable development without

pollution. Pay the ecological debt, not foreign debt. Eradicate

hunger and not humanity.

Now that the supposed

threat of communism has disappeared and there is no more pretext to

wage cold wars or continue the arms race and military spending, what

then is preventing the immediate use of resources to promote Third

World development and combating the ecological destruction

threatening the planet?

Enough of selfishness.

Enough of schemes of domination. Enough of insensitivity,

irresponsibility and deceit. Tomorrow will be too late to do what we

should have done a long time ago.

●

