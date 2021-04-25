April 25, 2021
De parte de CGT Murcia
12 puntos de vista


This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.



Fuente:

Día de la Igualdad Salarial: cuenta atrás para la entrada en vigor del RD de igualdad retributiva En vigor el Reglamento sobre igualdad retributiva entre mujeres y hombres Herramienta de igualdad retributiva Default ThumbnailBoletín 165: Desarrollo reglamentario del principio de igualdad en el empleo: planes de igualdad y medidas contra la brecha salarial Igualdad en AtoS Spain: (3) Análisis salarial Igualdad en AtoS Spain: (3) Análisis salarial y (4) Conclusión Default ThumbnailEl Ministerio de Igualdad presenta una Guía para elaborar Planes de Igualdad en las empresas Registro salarial: Ya disponible la herramienta retributiva del Ministerio IR! Trabajadores contratados a través de ETT. ¿A qué conceptos alcanza la equiparación retributiva? Transparencia retributiva: a igual trabajo, igual retribución Default ThumbnailNuevo plan igualdad-conciliaciÓn cgt queremos empezar a negociar ya2 Default ThumbnailAnálisis del derecho a la educación y la huelga del profesorado