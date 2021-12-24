[recibimos y publicamos]

Ataque a la sede del CSIF de Barcelona



La mañana del 20 de

diciembre ha sido atacada la sede del sindicato CSIF situada en la calle

Nàpols 118, con una pintada en la que se podía leer “Torturadores,

Llibertat Presxs 27F” y una A de anarquía y se ha trincado una de las

ventanas de la sede.

Este sindicato, que quiere abarcar

diferentes sectores del funcionariado, está formado principalmente por

carceleros y policías. Se han movilizado estos úlitmos días a las

puertas de Brians I para cegar su impunidad como los carceleros que

tienen un módulo de Brians confinado y se benefician de la excusa de

supuestas agresiones a funcionarios. Además este sindicato forma parte

de la acusación particular a lxs presxs anarquistas actuales del 27F.

Vamos

con esta acción a hacer un grito a la Barcelona Salvatge, la no

domesticada, a hacer acciones desde ahora hasta el 16/01/2022 para

tumbar los muros de las prisiones y el sistema que las necesita.

Animémonos también a participar en las marchas del fin de año en el CIE, Wad-Ras y la de Brians el 16 de Enero.

Si concentramos fuerzas, si lo hacemos todo, ¡seremos más fuertes!

CONTRA LA DOMESTICACIÓN DE LAS LUCHAS

POR UNA BARCELONA SALVAJE

POR LA INSURRECCIÓN ANARQUISTA

Onthe morning of the 20th of December, the headquarters of the CSIFunion, located at 118 Nàpols street, was attacked with graffiti reading“Torturers, Freedom for Prisoners 27F” and an A for anarchy, and one ofthe windows of the headquarters was smashed.

This union, which

wants to cover different sectors of the civil service, is mainly made up

of prison guards and police officers. There was mobilised these last

few days at the gates of Brians I in order to block their impunity, like

the jailers who have a module of Brians confined and benefit from the

excuse of alleged aggressions against civil servants. Moreover, this

union is part of the private prosecution of the current anarchist

prisoners of 27F.

With this action we are going to make a cry to

the Barcelona Salvatge, the undomesticated, to make actions from now

until 16/01/2022 to tear down the walls of the prisons and the system

that needs them.

Let’s also take part in the marches at the end of the year in the CIE, Wad-Ras, and Brians on January 16th.

If we concentrate our forces, if we do everything, we will be stronger!

AGAINST THE DOMESTICATION OF STRUGGLES

FOR A SAVATGE BARCELONA

FOR THE ANARCHIST INSURRECTION