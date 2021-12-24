[recibimos y publicamos]
Ataque a la sede del CSIF de Barcelona
La mañana del 20 de
diciembre ha sido atacada la sede del sindicato CSIF situada en la calle
Nàpols 118, con una pintada en la que se podía leer “Torturadores,
Llibertat Presxs 27F” y una A de anarquía y se ha trincado una de las
ventanas de la sede.
Este sindicato, que quiere abarcar
diferentes sectores del funcionariado, está formado principalmente por
carceleros y policías. Se han movilizado estos úlitmos días a las
puertas de Brians I para cegar su impunidad como los carceleros que
tienen un módulo de Brians confinado y se benefician de la excusa de
supuestas agresiones a funcionarios. Además este sindicato forma parte
de la acusación particular a lxs presxs anarquistas actuales del 27F.
Vamos
con esta acción a hacer un grito a la Barcelona Salvatge, la no
domesticada, a hacer acciones desde ahora hasta el 16/01/2022 para
tumbar los muros de las prisiones y el sistema que las necesita.
Animémonos también a participar en las marchas del fin de año en el CIE, Wad-Ras y la de Brians el 16 de Enero.
Si concentramos fuerzas, si lo hacemos todo, ¡seremos más fuertes!
CONTRA LA DOMESTICACIÓN DE LAS LUCHAS
POR UNA BARCELONA SALVAJE
POR LA INSURRECCIÓN ANARQUISTA
Attack on the headquarters of the CSIF in Barcelona
On
the morning of the 20th of December, the headquarters of the CSIF
union, located at 118 Nàpols street, was attacked with graffiti reading
“Torturers, Freedom for Prisoners 27F” and an A for anarchy, and one of
the windows of the headquarters was smashed.
This union, which
wants to cover different sectors of the civil service, is mainly made up
of prison guards and police officers. There was mobilised these last
few days at the gates of Brians I in order to block their impunity, like
the jailers who have a module of Brians confined and benefit from the
excuse of alleged aggressions against civil servants. Moreover, this
union is part of the private prosecution of the current anarchist
prisoners of 27F.
With this action we are going to make a cry to
the Barcelona Salvatge, the undomesticated, to make actions from now
until 16/01/2022 to tear down the walls of the prisons and the system
that needs them.
Let’s also take part in the marches at the end of the year in the CIE, Wad-Ras, and Brians on January 16th.
If we concentrate our forces, if we do everything, we will be stronger!
AGAINST THE DOMESTICATION OF STRUGGLES
FOR A SAVATGE BARCELONA
FOR THE ANARCHIST INSURRECTION
Fuente: Valladolorentodaspartes.blogspot.com