April 27, 2021
Banners and slogans earlier in the courtroom, after the announcement, of the sentences… on 23/4/21

Vaggelis Stathopoulos : 19 years without appeal
Dimitris Chatzivasileiadis : 16 years without appeal

D.M. 10 years with appeal

Solidarity is judged on my person with the heaviest accusations, because I helped an injured comrade. My prosecution and trial are based solely on political criteria, on the attitude of dignity and solidarity that I have consistently followed throughout my life. I have nothing to dispose of but my own life, I have nothing to defend despite the constant struggle against the murderous rage of the State and capital! If my practical solidarity is the crime for which I am convicted and imprisoned, I declare myself unrepentant!

P.S.: Closing here, I would like to greet from the bottom of my heart the comrades who stayed by my side, in every way, those who stood by me and continue to fight. Knowing that the conditions are adverse and things are difficult outside, they did not desist! And to renew the appointment on the streets, where I grew up and have never forgotten.

NOT ONE STEP BACK

Using the power of the opponent we reverse the terms, the shortest path is the straight one!
No battle was won without ever being given

Vangelis Stathopoulos
Korydallos Prison

STRENGTH TO THE COMRADE D. HATZIVASILEIADIS WANTED FOR THE SAME CASE
SOLIDARITY AND STRENGTH TO ANARCHIST VAGGELIS STATHOPOULOS AND TO D.M.

fire to the prisons!

SOURCE: ACT FOR FREEDOM NOW!
TRANSLATION: ANARCHY



Fuente: Anarquia.info

