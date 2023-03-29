March 29, 2023
De parte de CGT Murcia
429 puntos de vista

This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.



Fuente: Cgtmurcia.org

Default ThumbnailPuebla: «Nuestra salud y vidas valen. Nuestra tierra, agua y territorio son esenciales. Nuestra palabra y exigencia pública es el cierre definitivo del basurero municipal de Tehuacán» «Una declaración por la vida», uno de enero 2021. «Conocer lo diferente, es también parte de nuestra lucha y de nuestra humanidad» [Sindical] En defensa de nuestra compañera y de nuestra lucha Nuestro tiempo, nuestra salud, nuestra vida La victoria es nuestra, como nuestra la esperanza. Por Rafael Bautista S. Marichuy: “Nuestra lucha es por la vida, una vida que no sea solo nuestra, sino de todos” Juntas protegemos nuestra revolución y liberamos nuestra tierra Sus guerras, nuestra muerte, nuestra miseria Red Ambiental Indígena: “No se trata solo del saqueo de nuestra tierra, es el saqueo de nuestra identidad” Default ThumbnailActeal: «La impunidad es una estrategia eficaz para continuar atacando nuestra lucha e intentar minar nuestra resistencia civil y pacífica» Formación:Comités,delegados y órganos de representación en la empresa Default ThumbnailRepresentación de los trabajadores. ¿Se pueden acumular los créditos horarios reconocidos legal y convencionalmente?