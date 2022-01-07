–

Attack on the headquarters of the CSIF in Barcelona

On the morning of the 20th of December, the headquarters of the CSIF union, located at 118 Nàpols street, was attacked with graffiti reading «Torturers, Freedom for Prisoners 27F» and an A for anarchy, and one of the windows of the headquarters was smashed.This union, which wants to cover different sectors of the civil service, is mainly made up of prison guards and police officers. There was mobilised these last few days at the gates of Brians I in order to block their impunity, like the jailers who have a module of Brians confined and benefit from the excuse of alleged aggressions against civil servants. Moreover, this union is part of the private prosecution of the current anarchist prisoners of 27F.

With this action we are going to make a cry to the Barcelona Salvatge, the undomesticated, to make actions from now until 16/01/2022 to tear down the walls of the prisons and the system that needs them.

Let’s also take part in the marches at the end of the year in the CIE, Wad-Ras, and Brians on January 16th.

If we concentrate our forces, if we do everything, we will be stronger!

AGAINST THE DOMESTICATION OF STRUGGLES

FOR A SAVATGE BARCELONA

FOR THE ANARCHIST INSURRECTION