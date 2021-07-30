–

Energy companies represent the infrastructure and monopoly of capital in its maximum extension, both in its operation and exploitation (human, animal and land), as a device of social control, in addition to pollution at all levels. On the other hand, the situation of dispossession and devastation of ecosystems and communities that have made these industries in ABYA YALA (Latin America) are catastrophic, so we consider it urgent to attack them, make them visible, and destroy them.

This type of consortiums are a clear example of life as reification, which in concrete terms means the advancement of capital and its values. With its discourse of progress, entire peoples and habitats have been destroyed throughout history. A social disaster and against nature, a concrete and harmful device of the society of power, fundamental pillar for the ideological and material functioning of capitalism, its invasive reproduction and its dependence: The extractivist devastation is one more of the faces of authority, of noxiousness and colonialist plunder, and cannot be understood as alien to the logic of power, protected by laws and institutions, by coercive violence of life and individuals. Its harmfulness is evident, its hypocrisy is vomitous, the murders they have committed are many, the impoverishment of its advance is nothing more than the machine of death and alienation. We point out the authority in all its aspects, and this is one more of its predatory tentacles, its democratic tyranny, its oppressive materiality.

In these circumstances, we have decided to attack one of the elements that we consider urgent to destroy, its symbolism and infrastructure. But this is not over, because the dimensions of control and misery are reaching extremes of violence and devastation with no turning back. The struggle against power is a bet that we are willing to continue against all kinds of oppression.

During the week of agitation against the devastation and the rise of electricity from June 14 to 20, some people have carried out the following actions against energy companies:

In Barcelona

– Graffiti and throwing paint at an Endesa headquarters in the Sant Andreu neighborhood, where you can read «Endesa out of ancestral lands» and «Endesa steals and devastates the land».

– Painting and glass breakage at an Endesa headquarters in Paris street with Josep Tarradelles where it was written «Endesa plunders, steals, devastates».

– Graffiti on an Endesa transformer station where it is written «Endesa roba, espolia y devasta la terra».

– Graffiti in the neighborhood of Sants and in Gramanet del Besos against extractive companies.

– Action at the Ciutat Vella district headquarters where paint was thrown at the institutional building, and «The state steals, plunders and murders» was painted while bills and electricity meters were burned in front of the door.

In Madrid

– The windows of an Iberdrola headquarters were smashed.

These are offensive actions against this type of infrastructure, more replicas are expected in different parts of the world. As long as the state and capital continue to exist, we will continue to fight.

ENDESA, NATURGY, REPSOL, IBERDROLA… STEAL, PLUNDER AND DEVASTATE THE EARTH!

IF THE ELECTRICITY GOES UP, THE METERS WILL BURN!

AGAINST ALL AUTHORITY!

LONG LIVE ANARCHY!

Some anarchists

[SPANISH]

SOURCE: E-MAIL

TRANSLATION: ANARQUÍA