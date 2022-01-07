For over 10 years ABC-Belarus is supporting antifascists, anarchists and other political prisoners in their struggle against dictatorship of Alexander Lukashenko. Last uprising of 2020 provoked a huge wave of repressions against the activists of all kinds.
Right now over 1000 people are in prison for political reasons. Among them 26 are anarchists and antifascists. ABC-Belarus requires your donations to continue supporting repressed antifascists and anarchists in the country
What your money will be used for?
The money that goes to ABC-Belarus is used for:
- Supporting prisoners: paying lawyers, paying for parcels and, if necessary, supporting the prisoner’s family.
- Support for former prisoners as they recover from prison
- Support for administrative prisoners
- Medical and psychological assistance for activists, if necessary
- Sending inmate letters written through our online form
We do not depend on any foundations or grants. Almost all our money comes from donations of ordinary people and activists from Belarus and other countries. A small part of the money we raise from selling books, T-shirts and brochures. It is important for us to make clear right away that ABC-Belarus activists do not receive any compensation for their work. We all work in our spare time and do it solely out of political convictions.
SOURCE: SUPPORT ANARCHIST AND ANTIFASCIST PRISONERS IN BELARUS
Fuente: Anarquia.info