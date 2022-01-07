–

De parte de Anarquia.info January 7, 2022 61 puntos de vista

For over 10 years ABC-Belarus is supporting antifascists, anarchists and other political prisoners in their struggle against dictatorship of Alexander Lukashenko. Last uprising of 2020 provoked a huge wave of repressions against the activists of all kinds.

Right now over 1000 people are in prison for political reasons. Among them 26 are anarchists and antifascists. ABC-Belarus requires your donations to continue supporting repressed antifascists and anarchists in the country

What your money will be used for?

The money that goes to ABC-Belarus is used for:

Supporting prisoners: paying lawyers, paying for parcels and, if necessary, supporting the prisoner’s family.

Support for former prisoners as they recover from prison

Support for administrative prisoners

Medical and psychological assistance for activists, if necessary

Sending inmate letters written through our online form

We do not depend on any foundations or grants. Almost all our money comes from donations of ordinary people and activists from Belarus and other countries. A small part of the money we raise from selling books, T-shirts and brochures. It is important for us to make clear right away that ABC-Belarus activists do not receive any compensation for their work. We all work in our spare time and do it solely out of political convictions.

SUPPORT WITH THE INITIATIVE OF ABC-BELARUS: HERE

SOURCE: SUPPORT ANARCHIST AND ANTIFASCIST PRISONERS IN BELARUS