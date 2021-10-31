Caitlin’s
Newsletter – 31/10/2021
Human civilization is
being engineered in myriad ways by an unfathomably wealthy class who
are so emotionally and psychologically stunted that they refuse to
end world hunger despite having the ability to easily do so.
The United Nations has
estimated that world hunger could be ended for an additional
expenditure of $30 billion a year, with other estimates considerably
lower. The other day Elon Musk became the first person ever to
attain a net worth of over $300 billion. A year ago his net worth was
$115 billion. According to Inequality.org,
America’s billionaires have a combined net worth of $5.1 trillion,
which is a 70 percent increase from their combined net worth of under
$3 trillion at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
So we’re talking about a
class which could easily put a complete halt to human beings dying of
starvation on this planet by simply putting some of their vast
fortunes toward making sure everyone gets enough to eat. But they
don’t. This same class influences the policies, laws, and large-scale
behavior of our species more than any other.
To get a sense of how
insane this is, imagine if you had seen a video clip of me calmly
watching a child drown to death in a swimming pool and doing nothing
to help. After watching such footage, would it ever in a million
years occur to you that I am someone who should be in charge of the
entire world?
I’m going to guess no.
I’m going to guess that, in the unlikely event that you ever decided
anyone should rule the world, after watching me let a child drown I’d
rank somewhere near the very bottom of possible candidates.
Now imagine if instead of
letting one child drown, it
was millions.
That’s how absolutely
insane it is that we allow this class to shape our civilization.
And we most certainly do
allow them to shape our civilization.
Take Bill Gates. He
spends a fortune on narrative control ranging from immense
contributions to The Guardian to tens
of billions of dollars in grants, and he’s committed hundreds
of millions of dollars to shady political influence groups as
well. He’s been influencing Covid policies around the world, from
intervening
against the waiving of vaccine
patent restrictions to facilitating
the worldwide rollout of digital vaccine passports; he’s been
giving countless
media interviews about Covid-19 and vaccines despite having no
medical degree or indeed any qualifications at all apart from a net
worth of $136 billion. This is after falsely
pledging to give his immense fortune away over a decade ago; his
net worth has more than doubled in that time.
Jeff Bezos has been a
contractor with the
Pentagon, the
CIA, and the NSA, and
experts have
claimed that Amazon is trying to control the underlying
infrastructure of the economy. As sole owner of The Washington Post
he ensures
that a hugely influential news outlet will always be staffed by
people who will help manufacture consent for the status quo upon
which his empire is built, and his grand vision for humanity involves
shipping
us offworld to breed in giant rotating space cylinders.
Billionaires Reid Hoffman
and George Soros have
teamed up on a narrative control operation called Good
Information Inc. with the stated goal of countering misinformation
and disinformation in the news media, and the unstated goal of
elevating empire-authorized narratives about what’s happening in the
world and undermining unauthorized narratives.
The World Economic Forum
has laid
out an agenda for giant corporations to move beyond their
unofficial and unacknowledged role as unelected rulers of our world
and become open partners in the governance of world affairs alongside
our official elected governments, with more power than ever before.
There are almost infinite
examples I could highlight, but I think my point is clear.
Billionaires and billionaire corporations own our media, influence
our thinking, manipulate our economies, interfere in our politics,
determine the fate of our ecosystem, and shape our world. And they
are the very least qualified among us to be doing so.
Nobody who chooses day
after day to let millions of people die of starvation has any
business making decisions which affect other people, much less
decisions which affect everyone. The fact that the billionaire class
and its lackeys make this depraved decision day in and day out
permanently disqualifies them from any legitimate claim to having the
empathy and compassion that would be required for such a job. They
are too narcissistic and dysfunctional to be permitted to have any
power or influence whatsoever, much less the ungodly amount they
wield today.
Billionaires should not
exist. They should have their power and wealth taken from them, and
the steering wheel of humanity should be given to the ordinary people
who are infinitely more qualified to navigate us through the rough
waters ahead for our species.
Fuente: Arrezafe.blogspot.com