Caitlin’s

Newsletter – 31/10/2021

Human civilization is

being engineered in myriad ways by an unfathomably wealthy class who

are so emotionally and psychologically stunted that they refuse to

end world hunger despite having the ability to easily do so.

The United Nations has

estimated that world hunger could be ended for an additional

expenditure of $30 billion a year, with other estimates considerably

lower. The other day Elon Musk became the first person ever to

attain a net worth of over $300 billion. A year ago his net worth was

$115 billion. According to Inequality.org,

America’s billionaires have a combined net worth of $5.1 trillion,

which is a 70 percent increase from their combined net worth of under

$3 trillion at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So we’re talking about a

class which could easily put a complete halt to human beings dying of

starvation on this planet by simply putting some of their vast

fortunes toward making sure everyone gets enough to eat. But they

don’t. This same class influences the policies, laws, and large-scale

behavior of our species more than any other.

To get a sense of how

insane this is, imagine if you had seen a video clip of me calmly

watching a child drown to death in a swimming pool and doing nothing

to help. After watching such footage, would it ever in a million

years occur to you that I am someone who should be in charge of the

entire world?



I’m going to guess no.

I’m going to guess that, in the unlikely event that you ever decided

anyone should rule the world, after watching me let a child drown I’d

rank somewhere near the very bottom of possible candidates.

Now imagine if instead of

letting one child drown, it

was millions.

That’s how absolutely

insane it is that we allow this class to shape our civilization.

And we most certainly do

allow them to shape our civilization.

Take Bill Gates. He

spends a fortune on narrative control ranging from immense

contributions to The Guardian to tens

of billions of dollars in grants, and he’s committed hundreds

of millions of dollars to shady political influence groups as

well. He’s been influencing Covid policies around the world, from

intervening

against the waiving of vaccine

patent restrictions to facilitating

the worldwide rollout of digital vaccine passports; he’s been

giving countless

media interviews about Covid-19 and vaccines despite having no

medical degree or indeed any qualifications at all apart from a net

worth of $136 billion. This is after falsely

pledging to give his immense fortune away over a decade ago; his

net worth has more than doubled in that time.

Jeff Bezos has been a

contractor with the

Pentagon, the

CIA, and the NSA, and

experts have

claimed that Amazon is trying to control the underlying

infrastructure of the economy. As sole owner of The Washington Post

he ensures

that a hugely influential news outlet will always be staffed by

people who will help manufacture consent for the status quo upon

which his empire is built, and his grand vision for humanity involves

shipping

us offworld to breed in giant rotating space cylinders.

Billionaires Reid Hoffman

and George Soros have

teamed up on a narrative control operation called Good

Information Inc. with the stated goal of countering misinformation

and disinformation in the news media, and the unstated goal of

elevating empire-authorized narratives about what’s happening in the

world and undermining unauthorized narratives.



The World Economic Forum

has laid

out an agenda for giant corporations to move beyond their

unofficial and unacknowledged role as unelected rulers of our world

and become open partners in the governance of world affairs alongside

our official elected governments, with more power than ever before.

There are almost infinite

examples I could highlight, but I think my point is clear.

Billionaires and billionaire corporations own our media, influence

our thinking, manipulate our economies, interfere in our politics,

determine the fate of our ecosystem, and shape our world. And they

are the very least qualified among us to be doing so.

Nobody who chooses day

after day to let millions of people die of starvation has any

business making decisions which affect other people, much less

decisions which affect everyone. The fact that the billionaire class

and its lackeys make this depraved decision day in and day out

permanently disqualifies them from any legitimate claim to having the

empathy and compassion that would be required for such a job. They

are too narcissistic and dysfunctional to be permitted to have any

power or influence whatsoever, much less the ungodly amount they

wield today.

Billionaires should not

exist. They should have their power and wealth taken from them, and

the steering wheel of humanity should be given to the ordinary people

who are infinitely more qualified to navigate us through the rough

waters ahead for our species.

★