De parte de Anarquia.info December 20, 2022 164 puntos de vista

With a small (but no less important) gesture of complicity we show our solidarity with comrade Alfredo Cospito, kidnapped in the maximum security prison of Bancali. Demonstrating his firm conviction and fighting against this extreme measure of annihilation, he has turned his body into another trench of combat, being on hunger strike since October 20 to break with the 41 Bis regime, applied to him since May 5.

As is not surprising, the state and capital will try to break the fierceness and indomitable spirit of any subversive comrade, but solidarity is our greatest weapon, let’s wield it. Let’s continue to generate actions to get Alfredo out of isolation and strengthen the anti-prison struggle.

We send love and strength from these territories for these days mobilized and strong in Italy. Embracing the gestures of solidarity of Juan, Ivan, Anna and Toby joining each one according to their possibilities in hunger strike in solidarity with Alfredo. Embracing the communiqués of solidarity with Alfredo from all the comrades in prison from all latitudes! Winking at the gestures of solidarity of the black international, which is everywhere.

Until the last bastion of prison society is destroyed!

Prisoners at war to the street!

Down with the 41Bis regime!

Solidarity with comrade Alfredo Cóspito!

-«Lock up the bodies, censor the idea»!

-In the face of confinement, there is no room for resignation but the unbreakable desire to see this world burn. They will never be able to shut us up».

Bogotá, Col, December 1, 2022