–

De parte de Anarquia.info January 7, 2022 59 puntos de vista

Call for solidarity and a big thank you!

Andreas Krebs, who is still in jail in Naples, and still seriously ill, continues to need support.

Andreas condition is still critical. He has been diagnosed with kidney cancer.

Andreas and Jutta would like to thank everyone who is currently donating so much!

He has to pay for the urgently needed medicines and halfway usable food by himself. If you want to donate money

Recipient: Krebs

IBAN: DE 90 1005 0000 1067 1474 26

BIC: BELADE BEXXX

Purpose: Donation/Andreas Krebs

His address to write to him (give a sender!):

Andreas Krebs

Sez.4 /Sz.5

Mediterraneo

Via Roma Verso Scampia 250

CAP 80144 Napoli (NA)

Italy

andreaskrebs.blackblogs.org