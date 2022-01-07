January 7, 2022 –
59 puntos de vista
Call for solidarity and a big thank you!
Andreas Krebs, who is still in jail in Naples, and still seriously ill, continues to need support.
Andreas condition is still critical. He has been diagnosed with kidney cancer.
Andreas and Jutta would like to thank everyone who is currently donating so much!
He has to pay for the urgently needed medicines and halfway usable food by himself. If you want to donate money
Recipient: Krebs
IBAN: DE 90 1005 0000 1067 1474 26
BIC: BELADE BEXXX
Purpose: Donation/Andreas Krebs
His address to write to him (give a sender!):
Andreas Krebs
Sez.4 /Sz.5
Mediterraneo
Via Roma Verso Scampia 250
CAP 80144 Napoli (NA)
Italy
Fuente: Anarquia.info