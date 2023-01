Whitney Spearing, head of #WilliamsLake FN investigation into remains found at #StJosephs Residential School site (1891-1981), said ground-penetrating radar has found 93 ‘reflections’ during initial survey. 50 of the potential burials were not associated with site’s cemetery. pic.twitter.com/faJSMQ6lKm

— Mike Hager (@MikePHager) January 25, 2022