Canadian Court Victory Results in ALL Restrictions Being Dropped in Alberta As They Can’t Prove COVID Has Been Isolated

https://rumble.com/vkorz0-freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-masking-shots-quarantine-in-alberta.html News video Here (Approx. 17 Min)

CANADIAN COURT VICTORY RESULTS IN ALL RESTRICTIONS BEING DROPPED AS THEY CAN’T PROVE COVID EXISTS

Published August 3, 2021

“MUST SEE” VIDEO OF CANADIAN RESIDENT PATRICK KING ON THE STEW PETERS SHOW.

King represented himself in court after being fined $1200 for protesting. He subpoenaed the Provincial Health Minister for proof of the so-called COVID “virus”. They were unable to provide evidence that the virus has been isolated. Therefore the government had no legal grounds to impose any restrictions.

Due to this revelation, the Province has rescinded all COVID restrictions and now is officially admitting that COVID is nothing more than a flu.

______________________

**Comment**

THIS SUPPOSED COVID “VIRUS” HAS NEVER BEEN TRULY ISOLATED FROM ALL ELSE. ISOLATED AND PURIFIED FROM ALL ELSE, AND THEN PROVEN TO CAUSE ILLNESS.

Isolation means many things to researchers and many claim they have done it; however, when you dig deeply you realize that what they call isolation is a laboratory soup with manythings in it.

China’s Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Wu Zunyou, states:

“THEY DIDN’T ISOLATE THE VIRUS, AND THAT IS THE PROBLEM.”

UK officials couldn’t prove COVID exists either.

Dr. Kaufman explains why lack of isolation means there is no proof that a Covid-19 “virus” exists and, instead, could be merely a variant of the common flu. The interview of Kaufman on the Highwire in the following link includes a summary of the debate between advocates of the germ theory and the terrain theory of disease. Be prepared for a deep dive into concepts and dogma that seldom are discussed but which are critical to disease control. 2020-07-20 – Source: Andrew Kaufman

Also See:

For a mounting list of adverse reactions and deaths from the dangerous COVID injections which are being downplayed and censored: https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2020/12/21/warning-3150-injuries-in-1st-week-of-covid-vaccines-among-american-healthcare-workers-pregnant-women-included/