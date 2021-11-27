November 27, 2021
De parte de CGT Murcia
45 puntos de vista


This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.



Fuente: Cgtmurcia.org

[Valencia] CNT avanza en el sector del metal: Nueva sección en Power ElectronicsCNT avanza en el sector del metal: Nueva sección en Power Electronics CNT-AIT Chiclana y Cádiz : HUELGA del Sector de las PYMES del Metal de Cádiz, 09-10 NOVIEMBRE CNT-AIT Cádiz / CNT-AIT Chiclana: segunda jornada de huelga del Sector de las PYMES del Metal de la provincia de Cádiz. Comunicado CNT- AIT Cádiz / CNT_AIT Chiclana: crónica primera jornada HUELGA INDEFINIDA Sector de las PYMES del Metal de Cádiz SOV de Chiclana / Cádiz de CNT-AIT : Comunicado ante acuerdo alcanzado entre Patronal y los sindicatos CCOO y UGT, que da por finalizada la Huelga indefinida en el Sector de las PYMES del Metal de Cádiz [Sindical Cádiz] Solidaridad con la Huelga del Metal en Cádiz Default ThumbnailMETAL MADRID: Concentración en apoyo a la huelga del Metal de Cádiz CNT-AIT SE SUMA A LA HUELGA INDEFINIDA en el Sector de las PYMES del Metal de Cádiz. COMUNICADO Default Thumbnail️️El comité de empresa informa Default ThumbnailCOMUNICADO URGENTE: La delegada del Gobierno en Madrid (PSOE) prohíbe la concentración en solidaridad con los y las trabajadoras del metal en Cádiz y contra la represión Solidaridad con el Metal de Cadiz #HuelgaMetalCádiz Campaña de CGT Metal Madrid sobre el Convenio Colectivo de la Industria del Metal de Madrid