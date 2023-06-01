June 1, 2023
De parte de CGT Murcia
627 puntos de vista

This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.



Fuente: Cgtmurcia.org

CGT Región de Murcia presenta demanda de conflicto colectivo contra Hidrogea. Hidrogea despide al delegado sindical de CGT. Default Thumbnail️️El comité de empresa informa Default ThumbnailCGT Murcia presenta demanda conflicto colectivo contra Hidrogea. Despiden delegado sindical Default ThumbnailHidrogea despide al delegado de CGT como represalia por su trabajo sindical [A Coruña] Elecciones AtoS IT: CGT obtiene el Delegado de Personal [Zaragoza] Elecciones AtoS IT: CGT obtiene el Delegado de Personal CGT presenta nueva demanda de Conflicto colectivo contra HIDROGEA en Cartagena Default ThumbnailCGT obtiene en Serviform (Pinto) una fuerte presencia en su nuevo Comité de Empresa Cgt obtiene en servinform (pinto) una fuerte presencia en su nuevo comitÉ de empresa Default ThumbnailSe pospone el Juicio por Conflicto Colectivo interpuesto por CGT contra la empresa Hidrogea Default ThumbnailTS. No puede acumularse en una misma persona el crédito horario como miembro del comité de empresa y el correspondiente a la condición de delegado sindical, mientras se ostente esa doble cualidad Cgt obtiene mayorÍa absoluta en en servicio de atenciÓn de llamadas summa 112