April 8, 2022
De parte de CGT Murcia
Fuente: Cgtmurcia.org

La tragedia silenciosa continua: 968 accidentes laborales en Madrid en 2020 y 559 accidentes en los seis primeros meses de 2021. La sección sindical de CGT en la empresa pública SARGA del Gobierno de Aragón, lanza una guía de defensa frente a los accidentes laborales CGT Sarga publica una guía de defensa frente a los accidentes laborales CGT participa, junto con otros colectivos sociales y organizaciones sindicales, en el impulso de una ley que garantice el derecho a una vivienda digna CGT participa en el encierro en el polideportivo Torrespaña para impedir que el consistorio madrileño lo privatice CGT-ELA-LAB-ESK-STEILAS-EHNE-HIRU exigen medidas urgentes para detener la sangría de accidentes laborales Amparo Lasheras (Euskal Kazetaria): “Que el rey venga a inaugurar a Gasteiz ese Memorial de Víctimas del Terrorismo es una vergüenza, es un insulto a las víctimas del franquismo” Cnt – organÍzate, lucha y participa Oskar Cadenas ex refugiado y preso político vasco, participa en las Jornadas Amnistia 2021 CNT Logroño participa en la publicación del libro “Escríbeme a la tierra. Las cartas de los que van a morir. La Rioja 1936” de Jesús Vicente Aguirre CNT Rioja participa en la publicación del libro “Escríbeme a la tierra. Las cartas de los que van a morir. La Rioja 1936” de Jesús Vicente Aguirre Default ThumbnailParticipa en el Crowdfunding “Memorias de la revolución y la guerra 1936-1939” en Verkami