July 14, 2021
De parte de CGT Murcia
91 puntos de vista


This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.



Fuente: Cgtmurcia.org

Myanmar: sigue creciendo la movilización contra el golpe a pesar de la represión y las amenazas La amenaza fascista sigue creciendo en las instituciones europeas Seguimos creciendo: constituído el Núcleo Confederal de Hellín de la CNT-AIT Seguimos creciendo: Constituido núcleo confederal de CNT-AIT de Aranjuez Seguimos creciendo: constituida Sección Sindical CNT AIT Cartagena en Huertas Motor – Grupo Huertas Automoción. Default Thumbnail★ cgt sigue luchando, no al ere ★ cgt segueix llluitat, no a l’ero ★ AEMA cambia su estrategia, CGT sigue ganando El sindicalismo de clase de CGT sigue sumando en Decathlon CAR Getafe CGT sigue sumando en Decathlon CAR Getafe CGT sigue movilizándose el 8M CGT Enseñanza denuncia que, cuatro años después de aprobarse la Ley de Memoria Histórica y Democrática de Andalucía, sigue habiendo centros educativos en nuestra provincia con nombres franquistas La muestra «Prisioneros de la ciencia» sigue recorriendo el país