December 10, 2021

We share this poster in memory of Sebastián Oversluij Seguel, killed in 2013 by a bank guard in the state-controlled region of Chile, when he was preparing to carry out a bank expropriation.

8 years after his assassination: Action, Memory and Revenge for

Sebastián Oversluij “Pelao Angry”.

On December 11, 2013, during a bank expropriation, Sebastián Oversluij “Pelao Angry”, a fellow Anarcho-Nihilist Antispecist, who upon entering the bank branch armed with a submachine gun was shot down by William Vera, the filthy Mercenary/Guard of the Banco Estado de Chile, in the commune of Pudahuel, Santiago.

“Throw yourself, dream that the praxis becomes stronger

animals alone there is no one to stop us

not even a thousand walls can stop the idea that the head contains

open the way

imagine every fence on the ground

no matter the failure of society

perhaps novel friends there’s nothing more beautiful

than to feel free of its laws imploring the delight of death

of civilization at sunset

I reach a thousand destructive dreams in the dark

fire feeds my senses

whimpering of the insurrectionary herd

to be fertile ground to live and die in search of total liberation. The idea is in the mind with actions it is created

of versatile villages

affinities in the fight

for not being prisoners nor victims of imposed tasks

for the freedoms you desire

and if thousands of limits surround us

every material within your reach employs.”

(Fragment song “La Idea”, Palabras en conflicto, 2012)

COMPAÑERO SEBASTIÁN OVERSLUIJ SEGUEL PRESENTE!



SOURCE: DARK NIGHTS