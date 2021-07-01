July 1, 2021
Comrades, friends and family:

Once again I am writing to you from a cell. I am being held in San Miguel prison, for 14 days I will remain isolated for COVID-19 infection prevention protocol, then I will be classified and taken to a definitive module.

It has been almost 10 years since I first set foot in prison as a defendant. During these years my life, in one way or another, has always been linked to prisons, although the control systems may change, but their structure essentially does not, punishment and repentance are still sought.

Almost 10 years ago when I entered the prison, I was fully convinced that the set of anti-authoritarian ideas and practices are fundamental keys to confront domination, in all this time there has not been a single day in which I think otherwise. I step on the prison with my head held high, proud of the road I have traveled.

Solidarity with all anti-capitalist struggles.
Newen Peñis, Mapuche Political Prisoners
subversive prisoners and revolt
To the streets!

Mónica Andrea Caballero Sepúlveda
Anarchist prisoner.

