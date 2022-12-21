Compensación por trabajo a distancia durante periodo Covid

-English version-

Queridos/as compañeros/as,

En vista de algunas consultas que hemos recibido por parte de los/las compañeros/as, retomamos el tema de la compensación por Trabajo a Distancia. La denuncia interpuesta por la CGT a la Patronal del Sector de Telemarketing todavía está a la espera de la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo. Sin embargo, como es normal, muchas personas nos preguntáis qué ocurre si dejas de trabajar en CPM.

La respuesta es simple: seguiréis teniendo derecho a percibir la compensación retroactiva.

A pesar de que tenéis este derecho, es importante cuidar algunos aspectos cuando dejéis la empresa. Por ejemplo, en relación al Finiquito. Si dejas de trabajar para CPM y firmais un finiquito reconociendo que la empresa no os debe nada, no será posible la reclamación posterior. Por eso, recomendamos hacerlo siempre con la mención “recibido, no conforme”. Además, también hay que denunciar individualmente esa compensación por la vía legal. Si os encontráis en esta situación, contactarnos lo antes posible, para que podamos asesoraros sobre el procedimiento.

Es importante subrayar que la compensación retroactiva, independientemente de la cantidad, es obligatoria por ley, tal y como indica el Real Decreto 28/2020. No es una reivindicación sindical.

El carácter retroactivo de la compensación por Trabajo a Distancia por motivos de COVID-19, está asegurado desde Octubre 2020, gracias a la denuncia interpuesta por CGT a nivel estatal para todas las personas trabajadoras del Sector de Telemarketing, eso sí, siempre y cuando si te vas, se denuncie individualmente a tu salida de la empresa.

Así que tomamos esta oportunidad para recordar de nuevo a los/las compañeros/as de la importancia de interponer esa denuncia al salir CPM.

Dear colleagues,

In view of some queries we have received from colleagues, we return to the issue of compensation for WFH. The complaint filed by the CGT against the Telemarketing Sector Employer is still awaiting the ruling of the Supreme Court. However, as usual, many people ask us what happens if you stop working at CPM.

The answer is simple: you will still be entitled to receive retroactive compensation.

Although you have this right, it is important to take care of some aspects when you leave the company. For example, in relation to your “Finiquito”. If you stop working for CPM and you sign a “Finiquito” acknowledging that the company does not owe you anything, it will not be possible to claim it later. For this reason, we recommend that you always do so with the mention «Recibido, no conforme». In addition, it is also necessary to individually legally claim this compensation through legal channels. If you find yourself in this situation, please contact us as soon as possible, so that we can advise you on the procedure.

It is important to emphasize that retroactive compensation, regardless of the amount, is mandatory by law, as indicated in Royal Decree 28/2020. It is not a union claim.

The retroactive nature of the compensation for WFH for COVID-19 reasons, is assured since October 2020, thanks to the complaint filed by CGT at state level for all the working people of the Telemarketing Sector, that yes, as long as if you leave, you individually legally claim it upon your departure from the company.

So we take this opportunity to remind colleagues again of the importance of filing this complaint when leaving CPM.

Warm regards,

Edgar Barrachina, CGT representative

Pablo Olivares, CGT representative

Fabrizio Mas, CGT representative

