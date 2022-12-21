Federación Anarquista 🏴 Noticias anticapitalistas y informaciones libertarias
Compensación por trabajo a distancia durante periodo Covid


December 21, 2022
De parte de CGT CPM
200 puntos de vista

-English version-

Queridos/as compañeros/as,

En vista de algunas consultas que hemos recibido por parte de los/las compañeros/as, retomamos el tema de la compensación por Trabajo a Distancia. La denuncia interpuesta por la CGT a la Patronal del Sector de Telemarketing todavía está a la espera de la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo. Sin embargo, como es normal, muchas personas nos preguntáis qué ocurre si dejas de trabajar en CPM.

La respuesta es simple: seguiréis teniendo derecho a percibir la compensación retroactiva.

A pesar de que tenéis este derecho, es importante cuidar algunos aspectos cuando dejéis la empresa. Por ejemplo, en relación al Finiquito. Si dejas de trabajar para CPM y firmais un finiquito reconociendo que la empresa no os debe nada, no será posible la reclamación posterior. Por eso, recomendamos hacerlo siempre con la mención “recibido, no conforme”. Además, también hay que denunciar individualmente esa compensación por la vía legal. Si os encontráis en esta situación, contactarnos lo antes posible, para que podamos asesoraros sobre el procedimiento.

Es importante subrayar que la compensación retroactiva, independientemente de la cantidad, es obligatoria por ley, tal y como indica el Real Decreto 28/2020. No es una reivindicación sindical.

El carácter retroactivo de la compensación por Trabajo a Distancia por motivos de COVID-19, está asegurado desde Octubre 2020, gracias a la denuncia interpuesta por CGT a nivel estatal para todas las personas trabajadoras del Sector de Telemarketing, eso sí, siempre y cuando si te vas, se denuncie individualmente a tu salida de la empresa.

Así que tomamos esta oportunidad para recordar de nuevo a los/las compañeros/as de la importancia de interponer esa denuncia al salir CPM.

-English version-

Dear colleagues,

In view of some queries we have received from colleagues, we return to the issue of compensation for WFH. The complaint filed by the CGT against the Telemarketing Sector Employer is still awaiting the ruling of the Supreme Court. However, as usual, many people ask us what happens if you stop working at CPM.

The answer is simple: you will still be entitled to receive retroactive compensation.

Although you have this right, it is important to take care of some aspects when you leave the company. For example, in relation to your “Finiquito”. If you stop working for CPM and you sign a “Finiquito” acknowledging that the company does not owe you anything, it will not be possible to claim it later. For this reason, we recommend that you always do so with the mention «Recibido, no conforme». In addition, it is also necessary to individually legally claim this compensation through legal channels. If you find yourself in this situation, please contact us as soon as possible, so that we can advise you on the procedure.

It is important to emphasize that retroactive compensation, regardless of the amount, is mandatory by law, as indicated in Royal Decree 28/2020. It is not a union claim.

The retroactive nature of the compensation for WFH for COVID-19 reasons, is assured since October 2020, thanks to the complaint filed by CGT at state level for all the working people of the Telemarketing Sector, that yes, as long as if you leave, you individually legally claim it upon your departure from the company.

So we take this opportunity to remind colleagues again of the importance of filing this complaint when leaving CPM.

Warm regards,

Edgar Barrachina, CGT representative

Pablo Olivares, CGT representative

Fabrizio Mas, CGT representative

Fuente: Cgtcpm.wordpress.com

América Latina ha sido la región del mundo más afectada por el Covid-19. Fue la región con mayor mortalidad y con una recesión aguda. La conclusión es de un estudio realizado por el Centro por los Derechos Económicos y Sociales (CESR, por sus siglas en inglés) y Amnistía Internacional, cuyos resultados fueron presentados en el informe Desigual y Letal, con datos de 2021 y 2022. “No es sorprendente que la región más desigual del mundo ha sido una de las más afectadas por la pandemia”, señala el documento. El análisis se centra en 17 países que representan la mayoría de la población de la región y la mayoría de los casos reportados durante la pandemia en 2020 y hasta febrero de 2022. Hasta febrero de 2022, 1.6 millones de personas en América Latina y el Caribe han muerto a causa de la pandemia, casi un tercio de las muertes a nivel global a pesar de que en la región vive sólo el 8.4% de la población mundial. De acuerdo con el informe, las desigualdades previas a la pandemia tuvieron como consecuencia que los efectos económicos y de salud fueran desproporcionados y afectaran a los grupos en mayor situación de vulnerabilidad. “Ellas son producto de procesos históricos de exclusión y de las decisiones discriminatorias de política pública por parte de los gobiernos que han fallado”. Además, estos impactos no se han distribuido de manera equitativa en cada país, y han afectado particularmente a poblaciones en situación de desventaja, exacerbando las desigualdades. “La desigualdad socioeconómica de la región, así como las otras claves estructurales que explican el impacto devastador que el Covid-19 tuvo en la región, no son meramente una consecuencia no deseada de la pandemia, son el resultado concreto de acciones discriminatorias e inequitativas, además de omisiones de los gobiernos durante la pandemia, que no hicieron lo suficiente para proteger a los grupos históricamente marginados de manera efectiva”, señala el informe. Un ejemplo mencionado en el informe son los pueblos indígenas en Brasil. Entre ellos el Covid-19 se extendió, sostiene el informe, debido a que las autoridades no desarrollaron acciones adecuadas, destinadas a protegerlos: no establecieron barreras sanitarias, ni información accesible y sensible a las diferencias étnicas dentro del país, ni la expulsión de invasores de sus territorios ni otras medidas para asegurarles atención social ni protección de la salud. “Las estructuras sociales desiguales y sistémicas que permiten y facilitan que ciertas personas sean discriminadas en el acceso a sus derechos y que sostienen la desigualdad económica y social, no son catástrofes naturales: son creadas y sostenidas por decisiones de quienes ocupan posiciones de poder”. Aumenta pobreza De acuerdo con la Comisión Económica para América Latina y el Caribe (Cepal), el número estimado de personas en situación de pobreza en la región en 2021 siguió siendo 14 millones mayor que antes de la pandemia. Adicionalmente, el número de personas en pobreza extrema aumentó en 16 millones con respecto a 2019. La Comisión estima que, a raíz de la pandemia, alrededor de 59 millones de personas pertenecientes a los estratos medios estaría experimentando un proceso de movilidad social descendente, de las cuales 25 millones habrían pasado a los estratos bajos y 3 millones habrían caído por debajo de la línea de pobreza. El 20% más rico en la región concentra la mitad de los ingresos totales de los hogares mientras que el más pobre sólo 5%. Ineficiencia Aunque los países analizados en la región implementaron 430 medidas de protección social de emergencia, sus efectos para mitigar la pobreza fueron limitados, de acuerdo con el estudio. Con excepción del Perú, el aumento de la cobertura de estos programas en la región estuvo por debajo del promedio global. “El impacto de la pandemia no solo se ha sentido por los números de contagios y víctimas fatales, sino también por las consecuencias inmediatas y futuras con relación al ejercicio de derechos económicos y sociales, sobre todo de grupos históricamente discriminados como los Pueblos Indígenas y Afrodescendientes, las mujeres y niñas, y las personas migrantes y refugiadas”. Madrid plantea la posibilidad de nuevos contratos Covid durante un periodo de hasta dos meses (02/12/2021). 