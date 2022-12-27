We continue with the interviews carried out during the Congress and Centenary of the IWA, held in Alcoi from fifth to eleventh December 2022.

We talked to one of the delegates of PPAS Indonesia about their organisation, Persaudaraan Pekerja Anarko Sindikalis. How they are organised despite the police repression after the strikes organised in Uber, in which places and islands they are present, how they feel about being in Alcoi during the Congress and activities organised for the IWA Centenary… The comrade shared a few minutes with the team of Networks and New Technologies of the CNT AIT, during the welcoming of the international attendees to the Congress.