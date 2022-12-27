December 27, 2022
De parte de CNT-AIT Cartagena
Seguimos con las entrevistas realizadas durante el Congreso y Centenario de la AIT, celebrado en Alcoi entre los días cinco y once de diciembre de 2022.

Hablamos con una de las delegadas de PPAS Indonesia sobre su organización, Persaudaraan Pekerja Anarko Sindikalis. Cómo se organizan pese a la represión policial tras las huelgas organizadas en Uber, en qué lugares e islas tienen presencia, cómo se sienten al estar en Alcoi durante el Congreso y actividades organizadas por el Centenario de la AIT… La compañera compartió unos minutos con el equipo de Redes y Nuevas Tecnologías de la CNT AIT, durante la bienvenida a las asistentes internacionales al Congreso.

We continue with the interviews carried out during the Congress and Centenary of the IWA, held in Alcoi from fifth to eleventh December 2022.

We talked to one of the delegates of PPAS Indonesia about their organisation, Persaudaraan Pekerja Anarko Sindikalis. How they are organised despite the police repression after the strikes organised in Uber, in which places and islands they are present, how they feel about being in Alcoi during the Congress and activities organised for the IWA Centenary… The comrade shared a few minutes with the team of Networks and New Technologies of the CNT AIT, during the welcoming of the international attendees to the Congress.



América Latina ha sido la región del mundo más afectada por el Covid-19. Fue la región con mayor mortalidad y con una recesión aguda. La conclusión es de un estudio realizado por el Centro por los Derechos Económicos y Sociales (CESR, por sus siglas en inglés) y Amnistía Internacional, cuyos resultados fueron presentados en el informe Desigual y Letal, con datos de 2021 y 2022. “No es sorprendente que la región más desigual del mundo ha sido una de las más afectadas por la pandemia”, señala el documento. El análisis se centra en 17 países que representan la mayoría de la población de la región y la mayoría de los casos reportados durante la pandemia en 2020 y hasta febrero de 2022. Hasta febrero de 2022, 1.6 millones de personas en América Latina y el Caribe han muerto a causa de la pandemia, casi un tercio de las muertes a nivel global a pesar de que en la región vive sólo el 8.4% de la población mundial. De acuerdo con el informe, las desigualdades previas a la pandemia tuvieron como consecuencia que los efectos económicos y de salud fueran desproporcionados y afectaran a los grupos en mayor situación de vulnerabilidad. “Ellas son producto de procesos históricos de exclusión y de las decisiones discriminatorias de política pública por parte de los gobiernos que han fallado”. Además, estos impactos no se han distribuido de manera equitativa en cada país, y han afectado particularmente a poblaciones en situación de desventaja, exacerbando las desigualdades. “La desigualdad socioeconómica de la región, así como las otras claves estructurales que explican el impacto devastador que el Covid-19 tuvo en la región, no son meramente una consecuencia no deseada de la pandemia, son el resultado concreto de acciones discriminatorias e inequitativas, además de omisiones de los gobiernos durante la pandemia, que no hicieron lo suficiente para proteger a los grupos históricamente marginados de manera efectiva”, señala el informe. Un ejemplo mencionado en el informe son los pueblos indígenas en Brasil. Entre ellos el Covid-19 se extendió, sostiene el informe, debido a que las autoridades no desarrollaron acciones adecuadas, destinadas a protegerlos: no establecieron barreras sanitarias, ni información accesible y sensible a las diferencias étnicas dentro del país, ni la expulsión de invasores de sus territorios ni otras medidas para asegurarles atención social ni protección de la salud. “Las estructuras sociales desiguales y sistémicas que permiten y facilitan que ciertas personas sean discriminadas en el acceso a sus derechos y que sostienen la desigualdad económica y social, no son catástrofes naturales: son creadas y sostenidas por decisiones de quienes ocupan posiciones de poder”. Aumenta pobreza De acuerdo con la Comisión Económica para América Latina y el Caribe (Cepal), el número estimado de personas en situación de pobreza en la región en 2021 siguió siendo 14 millones mayor que antes de la pandemia. Adicionalmente, el número de personas en pobreza extrema aumentó en 16 millones con respecto a 2019. La Comisión estima que, a raíz de la pandemia, alrededor de 59 millones de personas pertenecientes a los estratos medios estaría experimentando un proceso de movilidad social descendente, de las cuales 25 millones habrían pasado a los estratos bajos y 3 millones habrían caído por debajo de la línea de pobreza. El 20% más rico en la región concentra la mitad de los ingresos totales de los hogares mientras que el más pobre sólo 5%. Ineficiencia Aunque los países analizados en la región implementaron 430 medidas de protección social de emergencia, sus efectos para mitigar la pobreza fueron limitados, de acuerdo con el estudio. Con excepción del Perú, el aumento de la cobertura de estos programas en la región estuvo por debajo del promedio global. “El impacto de la pandemia no solo se ha sentido por los números de contagios y víctimas fatales, sino también por las consecuencias inmediatas y futuras con relación al ejercicio de derechos económicos y sociales, sobre todo de grupos históricamente discriminados como los Pueblos Indígenas y Afrodescendientes, las mujeres y niñas, y las personas migrantes y refugiadas”. 