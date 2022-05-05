May 5, 2022
De parte de CGT Murcia
174 puntos de vista

This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.



Fuente: Cgtmurcia.org

en apoyo a las trabajadoras de la limpieza del Hospital Reina Sofía Las trabajadoras de la limpieza del hospital Reina Sofía de Córdoba denuncian nuevas coacciones Default Thumbnail️️El comité de empresa informa No todo es arte en el Reina Sofía. Por el arte no vale todo Default ThumbnailMujeres Libres en la colección del “Reina Sofía “Frente y retaguardia: mujeres en la Guerra Civil” La Policía irrumpe en la acampada de las limpiadoras del Reina Sofía Las UCI sin usar del Hospital Infanta Sofía llegan a la Fiscalía (18/11/2020). El personal sanitario del Infanta Sofía: “Siguen cerradas 16 UCI de nuestro centro mientras Ayuso inaugura un nuevo hospital” (02/12/2020). Si conseguimos habitar la incertidumbre estaremos sembrando otra cosa // Amador Fernández-Savater Cómo conseguimos que Ben & Jerry´s dejase de vender helados en los Territorios Ocupados . Mark Hage Default ThumbnailConseguimos dos delegados en el comité del CEIS Página/12: paro de 48 horas ante la negativa del dueño Víctor Santa María de recibir a delegados y delegadas