May 26, 2023
De parte de CGT Murcia
165 puntos de vista

This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.



Fuente: Cgtmurcia.org

Default Thumbnail️️El comité de empresa informa Default ThumbnailInforme Pleno del Comité Intercentros de Telefónica de España celebrado el 18/12/2019 Default ThumbnailPuebla: «Nuestra salud y vidas valen. Nuestra tierra, agua y territorio son esenciales. Nuestra palabra y exigencia pública es el cierre definitivo del basurero municipal de Tehuacán» Default ThumbnailCGT obtiene en Serviform (Pinto) una fuerte presencia en su nuevo Comité de Empresa Cgt obtiene en servinform (pinto) una fuerte presencia en su nuevo comitÉ de empresa Comunicado del Comité de Padres y Madres de los 43 | Nuestra lucha es genuina y por la vida Default ThumbnailTelefónica TECH: Secuencia de los hechos y resultado final Default ThumbnailPublicado en el BOE el II Convenio colectivo de empresas vinculadas de Telefónica Entrevista teléfonica realizada a Xosé Tarrío en la cárcel de Teixeiro, Radio Kalimera 2001. Frenética llamada telefónica con el ejército israelí momentos antes de que la torre al-Jalaa fuera bombardeada en Gaza CGT acusa al Grupo Comdata de abandonar a un centenar de personas trabajadoras de Telefónica tras dejarlas sin medios económicos CGT pide la nulidad a la adjudicación de la prestación del Servicio de Atención Telefónica Especializada en el Área Social y Familia de Zaragoza