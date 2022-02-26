–

Contra la guerra. Sobre la situación en Ucrania

En el contexto de la escalada militar en Europa del Este, donde Ucrania y Rusia se enfrentan, llevando la escalada militar a los límites de la confrontación directa, y con la fuerte implicación de los Estados Unidos y de la Unión Europea, nuestra posición sólo puede seguir siendo el rechazo al imperialismo de los estados y coaliciones contendientes, la OTAN y la OTSC.

La política de poder de los estados, el nacionalismo, las pequeñas patrias, sólo son pantallas para ocultar la explotación de las clases trabajadoras, los recursos y los territorios. Las consecuencias de este enfrentamiento, aunque no desemboque en una guerra abierta, serán en cualquier caso gravísimas, en primer lugar para las poblaciones civiles de las zonas afectadas, que llevan años en situación de conflicto y privación material.

Pero este conflicto ya afecta a lxs trabajadorxs de toda Europa, que ya están viendo sus ingresos recortados por el aumento del coste de la energía y de los productos de primera necesidad, así como por los recortes del gasto público social en beneficio del aumento de los gastos militares.

El conflicto actual forma parte de un escenario mundial de creciente agitación política y militar. Aunque Estados Unidos sigue siendo la primera potencia mundial, se encuentra desde hace años en evidentes dificultades, tanto en el plano externo, como lo demuestra su precipitada retirada de Afganistán, como en el interno, como lo demuestran las revueltas sociales de 2020 y el resurgimiento del conflicto de clases.

Por su parte, la Federación Rusa se encuentra en una posición defensiva que le obliga a atacar para mantenerse en pie. La crisis en la esfera de influencia rusa, que se hizo evidente con la movilización social en Bielorrusia en el verano de 2020 y las protestas en Rusia en enero de 2021, muestra la fragilidad del Estado ruso tanto en el exterior como en el interior. Una fragilidad que podría ser fatal si incluso uno de los estados vecinos se derrumbara, como demuestra la brutal y precipitada represión de la revuelta en Kazajistán en enero de 2021.

Italia está fuertemente implicada en la confrontación, con bases militares de Estados Unidos y de la OTAN en todo el país, y en particular con las instalaciones de Sicilia utilizadas para controlar la flota rusa en el Mediterráneo. Además, el Estado italiano tiene una presencia directa en Europa del Este con sus propias tropas, por lo que participa concretamente en la espiral de la guerra. En Letonia, las tropas con tanques y motos de nieve están desplegadas como parte de la misión de la OTAN «Guardianes del Báltico»; en Rumanía, cerca de Constanza, hay un escuadrón de cuatro cazas Typhoon como parte de la misión «Tormenta negra aérea»; en el Mar Negro, está la fragata FREMM «Margottini» y el dragaminas «Viareggio», así como el portaaviones «Cavour» con cazas F-35.

Este despliegue de fuerzas se autorizó con un presupuesto de 78 millones de euros, que el gobierno deberá seguramente aumentar. Ya se ha anunciado la intención de enviar otros 2.000 soldados italianos a la zona. El aumento de los gastos militares se justifica con el argumento de nuestra seguridad, pero nadie dice que la seguridad debería significar, en cambio, educación y salud, ingresos para todxs y no guerra.

Como anarquistas, pretendemos levantar la bandera de la solidaridad entre las clases explotadas, más allá y contra cualquier nación.

Por eso llamamos a todxs lxs que se oponen a la guerra a reforzar y relanzar la lucha contra la política belicista del gobierno italiano, para crear un amplio movimiento antimilitarista que pueda imponer la retirada de las misiones militares en el extranjero.

En la hipótesis de un conflicto abierto, nuestra posición sigue siendo la del derrotismo revolucionario, la solidaridad, la confraternización y la rebelión contra el Alto Mando de cada Estado.

Federación Anarquista Italiana (FAIt)

Reunión del 20 de febrero de 2022

https://federazioneanarchica.org/

Against the war. About situation in Ukraine

In the context of the military escalation in Eastern Europe, where Ukraine and Russia are facing each other, pushing the military escalation to the limits of direct confrontation, and with the heavy involvement of the United States and of the European Union, our position can only remain the rejection of the imperialism of the contending states and coalitions, NATO and OTSC.

The power politics of states, nationalism, small homelands, are only screens to hide the exploitation of the working classes, resources and territories. The consequences of this confrontation, even if it does not lead to open war, will be in any case extremely serious, first and foremost for the civilian populations of the areas concerned, who have been in a situation of conflict and material deprivation for years.

But this conflict already affects workers throughout Europe, who are already seeing their incomes slashed by increases in the cost of energy and basic necessities, as well as by cuts in public social spending for the benefit of increased military expenditure.

The current conflict is part of a world scenario of increasing political and military unrest. Although the United States is still the world’s leading power, it has been in obvious difficulty for years, both externally, as evidenced by its precipitate withdrawal from Afghanistan, and internally, as is shown by the 2020social uprisings and the resurgence of class conflict.

For its part, the Russian Federation finds itself in a defensive position that forces it to attack in order to stay on its feet. The crisis in the Russian sphere of influence, which became evident with the social mobilisation in Belarus in the summer of 2020 and the protests in Russia in January 2021, shows the fragility of the Russian state both externally and internally. A fragility that could be fatal if even one of the neighbouring states were to collapse, as the brutal and hasty repression of the uprising in Kazakhstan in January 2021 shows.

Italy is heavily involved in the confrontation, with US and NATO military bases all over the country, and in particular with the installations in Sicily used to control the Russian fleet in the Mediterranean. Moreover, the Italian state has a direct presence in Eastern Europe with its own troops, and is therefore taking a concrete part in the spiral of war. In Latvia, troops with tanks and snowmobiles are deployed as part of NATO’s ‘Baltic Guardian’ mission; in Romania, near Constanta, there is a squadron of four Typhoon fighters as part of the ‘Air Black Storm’ mission; in the Black Sea, there is the FREMM frigate ‘Margottini’ and the minesweeper ‘Viareggio’, as well as the aircraft carrier ‘Cavour’ with F-35s fighters.

This deployment of forces was authorised with a budget of 78 million euros, which the government will certainly have to increase. The intention to send another 2000 Italian soldiers to the area has already been announced. The increasing military expenditure is justified on the grounds of our security, but nobody says that security should instead mean education and health, ncome for all and not war.

As anarchists, we intend to raise the flag of solidarity between the exploited classes, beyond and against any nation.

That is why we call all those who oppose the war to strengthen and relaunch the struggle against the warmongering policy of the Italian government, to create a broad anti-militarist movement that can impose the withdrawal of military missions abroad.

In the hypothesis of an open conflict, our position remains that of revolutionary defeatism, solidarity, fraternisation and rebellion against the High Command of each State.

Italian Anarchist Federation (FAIt)

Meeting of 20 February 2022

https://federazioneanarchica.org/