–

De parte de Ekinarenekinaz February 26, 2022 40 puntos de vista

Contra las anexiones y la agresión imperialista

Ayer, 21 de febrero, se celebró una reunión extraordinaria del Consejo de Seguridad ruso. Como parte de este acto teatral, Putin obligó a sus servidores más cercanos a «pedirle» públicamente que reconociera la independencia de las llamadas «repúblicas populares» de la República Popular de Lugansk [RPL] y la República Popular de Donetsk [RPD] en el este de Ucrania.

Es bastante obvio que se trata de un paso hacia una mayor anexión de estos territorios por parte de Rusia, independientemente de cómo se formalice (o no) legalmente. De hecho, el Kremlin deja de considerar a la RPL y a la RPD como parte de Ucrania y las convierte finalmente en su protectorado. «Primero el reconocimiento de la independencia, luego la anexión»: esta secuencia ya se elaboró en 2014 en Crimea. Esto también se desprende de las estúpidas reservas de Naryshkin en la reunión del Consejo de Seguridad: «Sí, apoyo la entrada de estos territorios en la Federación Rusa»[1]. Dado que la reunión, como resultó, fue transmitida en cinta [en lugar de en vivo], y estas «reservas» no fueron cortadas, sino que se dejaron dentro, la pista es clara.

En un «llamamiento al pueblo» esa misma noche, Putin pareció «estar de acuerdo» con estas peticiones y anunció el reconocimiento de la RPL y la RPD como estados independientes. De hecho, dijo lo siguiente: «Estamos tomando un pedazo del Donbass, y si Ucrania sacude el barco, que se culpe así mismo. No la consideramos un estado en absoluto, así que tomaremos aún más». Según el decreto de Putin, las tropas rusas ya están entrando en el territorio de la RPL y la RPD. Se trata de un claro gesto de amenaza hacia el resto de Ucrania y, especialmente, hacia las partes de las regiones de Lugansk y Donetsk que aún controla Ucrania. Se trata de una ocupación real (en el sentido de que, hasta ahora, Lugansk y Donetsk sólo estaban ocupadas por delegación).

No queremos defender a ningún Estado. Somos anarquistas y estamos en contra de cualquier frontera entre naciones. Pero estamos en contra de esta anexión, porque sólo establece nuevas fronteras, y la decisión al respecto la toma únicamente el líder autoritario Vladimir Putin. Es un acto de agresión imperialista por parte de Rusia. No nos hacemos ilusiones sobre el Estado ucraniano, pero tenemos claro que no es el principal agresor en esta historia: no se trata de un enfrentamiento entre dos males iguales. En primer lugar, se trata de un intento del gobierno autoritario ruso de resolver sus problemas internos mediante una «pequeña guerra victoriosa y la acumulación de tierras» (una referencia a Iván III).

Es bastante probable que el régimen del Kremlin escenifique algún tipo de espectáculo de «referéndum» sobre las tierras anexionadas. Tales espectáculos ya tuvieron lugar en la RPD y la RPL en 2014, pero ni siquiera Moscú reconoció sus resultados. Ahora, aparentemente, Putin ha decidido cambiar eso. Por supuesto, no se puede hablar de ninguna «votación libre y secreta» en estos territorios: están bajo el control de bandas militarizadas completamente dependientes de Moscú. Lxs que se oponen a estas bandas y a la integración con Rusia son asesinadxs u obligadxs a emigrar. Por lo tanto, cualquier «referéndum sobre el regreso de Donbass como un barco perdido a su puerto natal» será una mentira propagandística. Lxs residentes de Donbass podrán formular su decisión sólo cuando las tropas de todos los estados ‒y en primer lugar la Federación Rusa‒ abandonen estos territorios.

El reconocimiento y la anexión de la RPD y la RPL no traerá nada bueno a lxs habitantes de la propia Rusia.

En primer lugar, en cualquier caso, esto conducirá a la militarización de todas las esferas de la vida, a un aislamiento internacional aún mayor de Rusia, a sanciones y a una disminución del bienestar general. La restauración de las infraestructuras destruidas y la incorporación de las «repúblicas populares» al presupuesto del Estado tampoco serán gratuitas: ambas cosas costarán miles de millones de rublos que, de otro modo, podrían gastarse en educación y medicina. No lo duden: los yates de lxs oligarcas rusox no se harán más pequeños, pero todxs lxs demás empezarán a vivir peor.

En segundo lugar, el probable agravamiento del enfrentamiento armado con Ucrania significará más soldados y civiles muertxs y heridxs, más ciudades y pueblos destruidos, más sangre. Incluso si este conflicto no se convierte en una guerra mundial, las fantasías imperiales de Putin no valen ni una sola vida.

En tercer lugar, esto significará una mayor expansión del llamado «mundo ruso»: una loca combinación de oligarquía neoliberal, poder centralizado rígido y propaganda imperial patriarcal. Esta consecuencia no es tan evidente como la subida del precio de las salchichas y las sanciones a los teléfonos inteligentes, pero a largo plazo es aún más peligrosa.

Instamos a contrarrestar la agresión del Kremlin por los medios que se consideren oportunos. Contra la toma de territorios bajo cualquier pretexto, contra el envío del ejército ruso al Donbass, contra la militarización. Y, en definitiva, contra la guerra. Salid a la calle, difundid la palabra, hablad con la gente de vuestro entorno: ya sabéis lo que tenéis que hacer. No os quedéis calladxs. Pasad a la acción. Incluso un pequeño tornillo puede atascar los engranajes de una máquina de la muerte.

¡Contra todas las fronteras, contra todos los imperios, contra todas las guerras!

Acción autónoma, 2022-02-22

[1] Sergey Naryshkin, jefe de la inteligencia exterior rusa, tropezó en respuesta a una pregunta de Putin, proponiendo accidentalmente absorber la RPD y la RPL en Rusia cuando se suponía que aún no había dicho esa parte en voz alta.

Yesterday, on February 21, an extraordinary meeting of the Russian Security Council was held. As part of this theatrical act, Putin forced his closest servants to publicly “ask” him to recognize the independence of the so-called “people’s republics” of the Luhansk People’s Republic [LPR] and Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR] in eastern Ukraine.

It is quite obvious that this is a step towards the further annexation of these territories by Russia—no matter how it is formalized (or not formalized) legally. In fact, the Kremlin ceases to consider the LPR and DPR part of Ukraine and finally makes them its protectorate. “First the recognition of independence, then annexation”: this sequence was already worked out in 2014 in Crimea. This is also clear from Naryshkin’s stupid reservations at the meeting of the Security Council (“Yes, I support the entry of these territories into the Russian Federation “)[1]. Since the meeting, as it turned out, was broadcast on tape [rather than live], and these “reservations” were not cut out, but left in—the hint is clear.

In an “appeal to the people” that same evening, Putin seemed to “agree” with these requests and announced the recognition of the LPR and DPR as independent states. In fact, he said the following: “We are taking a piece of the Donbass, and if Ukraine rocks the boat, then let it blame itself, we don’t consider it a state at all, so we’ll take even more.” According to Putin’s decree, Russian troops are already entering the territory of the LPR and DPR. This is a clear gesture of threat towards the rest of Ukraine and especially towards the parts of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions still controlled by Ukraine. This is the actual occupation [in the sense that until now, Luhansk and Donetsk were only occupied by proxy].

We do not want to stand up for any states. We are anarchists and we are against any borders between nations. But we are against this annexation, because it only establishes new borders, and the decision on this is made solely by the authoritarian leader—Vladimir Putin. This is an act of imperialist aggression by Russia. We have no illusions about the Ukrainian state, but it is clear to us that it is not the main aggressor in this story—this is not a confrontation between two equal evils. First of all, this is an attempt by the Russian authoritarian government to solve its internal problems through a “small victorious war and the accumulation of lands” [a reference to Ivan III].

It is quite probable that the Kremlin regime will stage some kind of spectacle of a “referendum” on the annexed lands. Such performances already took place in the DPR and LPR in 2014, but not even Moscow recognized their results. Now, apparently, Putin has decided to change that. Of course, there can be no talk of any “free and secret voting” in these territories—they are under the control of militarized gangs completely dependent on Moscow. Those who were opposed to these gangs and against integration with Russia were either killed or forced to emigrate. Thus, any “referendum on the return of Donbass like a lost ship to its native harbor” will be a propaganda lie. The residents of Donbass will be able to formulate their decision only when the troops of all states—and first of all the Russian Federation—leave these territories.

The recognition and annexation of the DPR and LPR will not bring anything good to the inhabitants of Russia itself.

First, in any case, this will lead to the militarization of all spheres of life, even greater international isolation of Russia, sanctions and a decline in general well-being. Restoring the destroyed infrastructure and taking the “people’s republics” into the state budget will not be free, either—both will cost billions of rubles that could otherwise be spent on education and medicine. Have no doubt: the yachts of the Russian oligarchs will not become smaller, but everyone else will begin to live worse.

Second, the likely aggravation of the armed confrontation with Ukraine will mean more dead and wounded soldiers and civilians, more destroyed cities and villages, more blood. Even if this conflict does not escalate into a world war, Putin’s imperial fantasies are not worth a single life.

Third, this will mean the further spread of the so-called “Russian world”: a crazy combination of neoliberal oligarchy, rigid centralized power, and patriarchal imperial propaganda. This consequence is not as obvious as the rise in the price of sausages and the sanctions on smartphones—but in the long run, it is even more dangerous.

We urge you to counter the Kremlin’s aggression by any means you see fit. Against the seizure of territories under any pretext, against sending the Russian army to the Donbass, against militarization. And ultimately, against the war. Take to the streets, spread the word, talk to the people around you—you know what to do. Do not be silent. Take action. Even a small screw can jam the gears of a death machine.

Against all borders, against all empires, against all wars!

Autonomous Action, 2022-02-22

[1] Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russian foreign intelligence, stumbled in response to a question from Putin, accidentally proposing to absorb the DPR and LPR into Russia when he was not supposed to say that part aloud yet.