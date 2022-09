IRAN 鈥 General strike and demonstrations to protest the brutal murder of #Mahsa_Amini by the Iranian regime’s hijab police. This is Sanandaj in Kurdistan, the young people are resisting police violence with empty hands. Today, 19 September 2022. pic.twitter.com/ldUwbOxfvd

鈥 Kaveh Ghoreishi (@KavehGhoreishi) September 19, 2022