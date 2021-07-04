–

De parte de Anticarcelarias July 4, 2021 89 puntos de vista

En el último tiempo, se ha visto una agudización de la lucha de les oprimides, explotades y dominades contra quienes nos roban la libertad y una buena vida. Todos los Estados se han visto enfrentados contra miles de personas de los pueblos del Abya Yala que se niegan a perecer en pasividad. Se nos hace evidente que la contienda contra el patriarcado, capitalismo, imperialismo, colonialismo y el extractivismo está más vigente que nunca. En consecuencia, los estados, como instrumento fundamental para mantener las condiciones necesarias para nuestra dominación y explotación, han intensificado las acciones represivas contra todos los pueblos rebeldes del Abya Yala. Esto ha traído muerte, tortura, persecución y una oleada de prisión política. Por este motivo, hemos decidido realizar una Jornada de Agitación por la Libertad de lxs Presxs Políticxs del Abya Yala este 16 de Julio.

El estado es la organización de las clases dominantes y lo ocupan para sus fines. Mientras existan clases dominantes y estas tengan un aparato como el estado, seguiremos lamentando la represión cuando decidamos levantarnos. Mientras siga existiendo la prisión, se nos encerrará por rebeldes, por pobres, disidentes o por simplemente no cumplir con sus expectativas. La prisión es un pilar fundamental para la subsistencia del estado y del orden necesario para nuestra miseria, por lo que nuestra lucha no es exclusiva contra la prisión política, sino contra las prisiones también. En este sentido, rechazamos el ejercicio de la criminalización y no vemos como culpable de un crimen a quien ejerce la acción directa ni tampoco como inocente a quien se limita a los caminos de la legalidad burguesa.

Creemos que para lograr la libertad de nuestres compañeres preses, debemos luchar juntes, horizontalmente, en autonomía y con lucha territorial. Es por esto que advertimos sobre las amenazas que nos acechan en esta lucha. No solo tenemos que sortear la persecución política y la represión más evidente, sino que también tenemos que resguardarnos de los discursos ciudadanos, que niegan la legitimidad de la violencia popular (aquella que nos es imprescindible para luchar contra quienes nos mantienen bajo su yugo), nos ata de manos como pueblos y nos conduce por los caminos de la democracia burguesa. Somos conscientes del riesgo de coaptación de las fuerzas populares mediante partidos políticos. Aquellos que ayer nos dieron con el garrote, hoy nos vuelven a sonreír con una zanahoria. No confiamos en quienes buscan ostentar el poder del estado o quienes ya lo han hecho con nefastas consecuencias.

Las exigencias que agitaremos en la jornada son claras:

Libertad sin condiciones a les preses polítiques de ayer y hoy del Abya Yala Fin a las prisiones.

Libertad a TODES les preses polítiques del Abya Yala y el mundo!

Abajo las prisiones y la sociedad que las necesite!

Ni culpables ni inocentes, a la calle simplemente!

Joint Statement for the Upcoming Day of Agitation for the Freedom of Political Prisoners in Abya Yala

We have recently seen the sharpening of the struggle of the oppressed, exploited, and dominated, against those who rob us of our freedom and of a good life. All states have been confronted by thousands of people of the communities of Abya Yala who refuse to perish in passivity. It is clear to us that the struggle against patriarchy, capitalism, imperialism, colonialism, and extractivism is more relevant than ever. As a result, states, as fundamental instruments in maintaining the necessary conditions for our domination and exploitation, have intensified repressive actions against all the rebellious peoples of Abya Yala. This has brought death, torture, and persecution, along with a wave of political imprisonment. For this reason, we have decided to organize a Day of Agitation for the Freedom of the Political Prisoners of Abya Yala this July 16.

The state is the organization of the dominant classes, which they occupy for their own ends. As long as there are dominant classes, and those classes have an apparatus like the state, we will continue to face repression when we decide to rise up. As long as prisons continue to exist, we will be locked up for being rebels, poor, dissidents, or for simply not fulfilling their expectations. Prison is a fundamental pillar for the maintenance of the state and the necessary order for our misery. Thus, our struggle is not exclusively against political imprisonment, but against prisons in general. In this sense, we reject criminalization and we do not see those who engage in direct action as guilty, nor those who limit themselves to the tactics of bourgeois legality as innocent.

We believe that to achieve freedom for our imprisoned compañerxs, we must struggle together, horizontally, territorially, and with autonomy. For this, we warn of the threats that lie in wait for us in this struggle. We not only have to avoid political persecution and the most blatant repression, but we also have to protect ourselves from citizenist discourses, which deny legitimacy to popular violence (which is essential in the struggle against those who maintain us beneath their yoke), by tying our hands and our communities, leading us along the path of bourgeois democracy. We are aware of the risk of cooptation of the popular forces by political parties. Those who yesterday hit us with a stick, today smile at us with a carrot. We do not trust those who seek to hold state power, nor those who have already done so with dire consequences.

The demands for which we agitate are clear:

Unconditional freedom for the political prisoners of yesterday and today in Abya Yala An end to prisons

Freedom for all political prisoners of Abya Yala and the world!

Down with the prisons and the society that needs them!

Neither guilty nor innocent, simply take the streets!