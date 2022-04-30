–

De parte de Nodo50 April 30, 2022 185 puntos de vista

Vídeo enviado a las compañeras y compañeros palestinos de Líbano pertenecientes a la Campaña Global por el Derecho al Retorno a Palestina

El Día Mundial de Al Quds o el Día Mundial de Jerusalén, como decimos en España, fue instituido por el Ayatolá Jomeini en 1979 tras el triunfo de la revolución islámica en Irán, como expresión máxima de la solidaridad internacionalista con Palestina.

Para todos los amigos de la causa palestina, el Día de al Quds, que se celebra el último viernes de Ramadán, es un día que tenemos señalado en nuestro calendario de eventos importantes del año.

A pesar del tiempo transcurrido desde su creación, este día cobra cada vez más sentido, cada año que pasa es más necesario. La traición de los países del Golfo y algunos de sus aliados a la causa palestina, nos obliga a redoblar los esfuerzos para colocar de nuevo a Palestina y a Jerusalén en el centro de la diplomacia entre Oriente y Occidente.

Cada vez más, el apoyo a Palestina también se ha convertido en el apoyo al pueblo árabe, en el apoyo a la nación árabe, amenazada por Estados Unidos, por el sionismo internacional y por la entidad terrorista de “Israel”. La normalización diplomática en toda la región es imposible sin la normalización de la vida en al Quds y en toda la Palestina histórica

Esa es la razón por la que este día pasó de ser una muestra de solidaridad del pueblo revolucionario iraní con el pueblo palestino, para convertirse en un verdadero día mundial reivindicado, no sólo por los pueblos musulmanes o árabes, sino por toda la Comunidad Internacional, tal y como el Imam Jomeini lo había ideado: “un día para que los oprimidos se enfrenten a los opresores”.

Sin embargo, este año 2022, este día reivindicativo adquiere una dimensión adicional. Los recientes ataques del ejército del ente sionista y de los colonos extremistas contra los fieles de la mezquita de Al Aqsa, han supuesto una verdadera declaración de guerra y una violación del derecho internacional. Son además, la continuación de las políticas de judaización de Jerusalén este, mediante la expulsión forzada y planificada de sus milenarios habitantes, para cambiar la demografía y la composición religiosa y étnica de la ciudad.

Durante el último periodo de sesiones de la Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas, recientemente finalizado, se aprobó por una inmensa mayoría de países del mundo la apertura de una investigación internacional permanente sobre las violaciones de derechos humanos en tierras palestinas con el formato de “Comisión de Investigación”, la herramienta más potente a disposición del Consejo de Derechos Humanos y la primera en su género. Es una consecuencia directa de la constatación por el jefe de derechos humanos de la ONU de que “Israel” cometió crímenes de guerra en la represión violenta y homicida de las movilizaciones surgidas como respuesta a las expulsiones de los habitantes del barrio de Sheikh Jarrah de Jerusalén.

Sin embargo, otra resolución de la 76 Asamblea General de la ONU aprobada por una mayoría de 129 votos a favor y 11 en contra, es mucho más relevante para la cuestión de Al Quds. Esta resolución niega los vínculos judíos con el Monte del Templo, lo consideran exclusivamente musulmán y se refieren a él únicamente por su nombre árabe de al-Haram al-Sharif.

Por mucho que en Occidente, algo así nos pueda sonar extraño, pues tenemos interiorizados todos los mitos sionistas por años y años de propaganda israelí y norteamericana, el mundo considera que no existe relación alguna entre la explanada de las mezquitas y la ubicación de los templos hebreos de David y Salomón. La arqueología ha demostrado que el llamado “muro de las lamentaciones» jamás ha sido una construcción hebrea y que, de existir alguna vez esos templos, estarían situados a varios kilómetros de distancia de la mezquita de Al Aqsa. Sí, toda la creación del estado de Israel es una falsificación histórica y arqueológica, un verdadero fraude.

Por eso, en el Día Mundial de Jerusalén, nunca nos cansaremos de repetir que la creación del ente sionista fue un error histórico, sin ningún base jurídica, que Israel no tiene derecho a existir y que el mundo necesita con urgencia la creación de un estado palestino sobre todas las tierras de la palestina histórica.

Juan Luis González Pérez

Miembro de la Red de Intelectuales en Defensa de la Humanidad

Miembro de The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine

Declaration of support for Palestine on World Al Quds Day

World Al Quds Day or World Jerusalem Day, as we say in Spain, was instituted by Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979 after the triumph of the Islamic revolution in Iran, as the maximum expression of internationalist solidarity with Palestine.

For all friends of the Palestinian cause, al Quds Day, which is celebrated on the last Friday of Ramadan, is a day that we have signalled in our calendar of important events of the year.

Despite the time that has elapsed since its creation, this day is becoming more and more meaningful, with each passing year is more necessary. The betrayal of the Gulf countries and some of their allies of the Palestinian cause forces us to redouble our efforts to put Palestine and Jerusalem back at the centre of East-West diplomacy.

Increasingly, support for Palestine has also become support for the muslim people, support for the Arab nation, threatened by the United States, international Zionism and the terrorist entity of «Israel». Diplomatic normalisation throughout the region is impossible without the normalisation of life in al Quds and throughout historic Palestine.

That is why this day went from being a show of solidarity of the Iranian revolutionary people with the Palestinian people, to becoming a true world day claimed, not only by the Muslim or Arab peoples, but by the entire International Community, as Imam Khomeini had devised: «a day for the oppressed to face the oppressors.”

However, this year 2022, this vindictive day acquires an additional dimension. The recent attacks by the army of the Zionist entity and the extremist settlers against the faithful of the Al Aqsa mosque have been a true declaration of war and a violation of international law. They are also the continuation of the policies of Judaization of East Jerusalem, through the forced and planned expulsion of its ancient inhabitants, to change the demographics and the religious and ethnic composition of the city.

During the last session of the United Nations General Assembly, recently finalised, an overwhelming majority of countries in the world approved the opening of a permanent international investigation into human rights violations on Palestinian lands in the format of «Commission of Inquiry», the most powerful tool available to the Human Rights Council and the first of its kind. It is a direct consequence of the observation by the UN head of human rights that «Israel» committed war crimes in the violent and homicidal repression of the mobilisations that emerged in response to the expulsions of the inhabitants of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Jerusalem.

However, another resolution of the 76th UN General Assembly approved by a majority of 129 votes in favour and 11 against, is much more relevant to the Al Quds issue. This resolution denies Jewish links with the Temple Mount, considers it exclusively Muslim and refers to it only by its Arabic name al-Haram al-Sharif.

As much as in the West, something like this may sound strange to us, since we have internalised all the Zionist myths for years and years of Israeli and American propaganda, the world considers that there is no relationship between the esplanade of mosques and the location of the Hebrew temples of David and Solomon. Archeology has shown that the so-called «wall of lamentations» has never been a Hebrew construction and that, if such temples ever existed, they would be located several kilometres away from the Al Aqsa mosque. Yes, the whole creation of the state of Israel is a historical and archeological falsification, a real fraud.

That is why, on World Jerusalem Day, we will never tire of repeating that the creation of the Zionist entity was a historic mistake, without any legal basis, that Israel has no right to exist and that the world urgently needs the creation of a Palestinian state on all the lands of the historic Palestinian.

Juan Luis González Pérez

Member of the Network of Intellectuals in Defence of Humanity

Member of The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine