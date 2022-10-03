 Declaración sobre Derechos Humanos Digitales de BSR para Meta sobre Palestina e Israel

Además de las recomendaciones del informe, el índice de racismo y discurso de odio de 7amleh entre el 6 y el 21 de mayo de 2021 mostró un aumento de 15 veces en el discurso violento en comparación con el mismo período de tiempo del año anterior. Por lo tanto, Meta debe mejorar su moderación de contenidos en hebreo creando un léxico de discursos de odio en hebreo.

Por último, estas recomendaciones sólo se aplicarán con éxito si Meta se compromete realmente a un proceso de co-diseño con la sociedad civil, así como si proporciona un calendario detallado de cómo se comprometerá exactamente y aplicará estas recomendaciones con total transparencia y en línea con los Principios Rectores de las Naciones Unidas sobre Empresas y Derechos Humanos. Meta ha declarado que está comprometida con el codiseño, por lo tanto, estamos dispuestos a trabajar con ellos e instamos a Meta a iniciar el proceso lo antes posible.

Firmantes:

7amleh- The Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media

Access Now

Mnemonic

Just Vision

Makan

SMEX

Fight for the Future

Kandoo

American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)

Platform of French NGOs for Palestine

IFEX

Ranking Digital Rights

Visualizing Palestine

The Palestinian Initiative for the Promotion of Global Dialogue and Democracy – MIFTAH

Kayan Feminist organization

Women Against Violence

Council for Arab-British Understanding

Nederlands Palestina Komitee (NPK)

National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP)

Vigilance for Democracy and the Civic State, Tunisia

Institute for Middle East Understanding

The Palestinian NGOs Network (PNGO)

The Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center-

Women Media and Development

Al-Haq

Palestinian vision

The Arab Culture Association

Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC)

NOVACT

Palestinian Youth Association for Leadership & Rights Activation- PYALARA

Community Media Centre

U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN)

Electronic Frontier Foundation

Defence for Children International

Masaar – Technology & Law Community

Palestinian Center for policy research and strategic studies-MASARATtegic

Association Belgo-Palestinienne WB

Agriculture development association

Association France Palestine Solidarité (AFPS)

Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies

The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP)

SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC POLICIES MONITOR (AL-MARSAD)

H&R Legal Office

The East Jerusalem YMCA

Media Matters for Democracy

The Palestinian Coalition for the Economic, social, and cultural rights – Adala

YWCA-Palestine

Nisaa Broadcasting Radio Company

Pcs

Arab American University

May First Movement Technology

Kairos Palestine

Burj Alluqluq Social Center Society

Jordan Open Source Association

Palestinian Counseling Center (PCC)

The Community Action Center / Al-Quds University

SumOfUs

Center for Constitutional Rights

Eyewitness Palestine

CODEPINK

Red en Defensa de los Derechos Digitales (R3D)

MediaJustice

Union juive française pour la paix

Adalah Justice Project

Action Center on Race & the Economy

Human Rights Watch

Palestinian Observatory for Fact-Checking and Media Literacy “Tahaqaq”

Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association

Association “Pour Jérusalem”

The Right to Education Campaign – Birzeit University

ECCP – European Coordination of Committees and Associations for Palestine

Comité pour une Paix Juste au Proche-Orient, Luxembourg

Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Association for Progressive Communications – APC