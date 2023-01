–

De parte de Sare Antifaxista January 16, 2023 167 puntos de vista

On Saturday 28th January 2023, Derry鈥檚 Pilots Row Community Centre play host to the 7th annual Derry Radical Bookfair in Rossville Street.

For more details please visit our site:

http://www.derryradicalbookfair.wordpress.com

To book your place as a stall holder, groups, publishers, distributors or independent traders/sellers, please email: radicalbookfair@gmail.com *please note spaces are limited.