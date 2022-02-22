Proletarian

TV

Independent journalist

Dean O’Brien talks to Nina Kosta about the situation in the Donbass,

the Eastern, ethnically Russian and culturally Soviet worker’s region

of Ukraine, formally recognised as the independent people’s republics

of Donetsk and Lugansk after the NATO backed fascist coup of 2014.

It is not being reported

in mainstream media coverage today that:

1. NATO has been

continually expanding eastwards since its formation, but especially

since the collapse of the soviet union in 1991. It is encroaching

upon Russia, violating its previous agreements, and the mass

transport of war materials is a direct assault upon and threat to

Russia’s sovereignty.

2. In 2014 a NATO

and EU backed coup led to the take-over of the Ukrainian governments

by ultra nationalists.

3. That Ukrainian

fascist junta, having taken Kiev and the government illegally with EU

and US backing, declared war on ethnic Poles, Russians and jews,

among others, outlawed the Russian language (spoken as mother tongue

by 40% of the population of Ukraine), rehabilitated Nazi

war-criminals while tearing down anti-fascist and soviet monuments,

and started a war in the east against the predominantly Russian

speaking and socialist-minded soviet peoples.

4. That is why the

Crimea voted overwhelmingly in a sovereign referendum to quit Ukraine

and join Russia.

5. The escalation

of this conflict now is entirely the work of NATO and the Ukrainian

far Right.

6. USA’s goal is

to stop the NORDSTREAM-2 gas pipeline from opening up, as it would

bring Germany and Russia economically close. They will fail.

Britain needs a mass

anti-war movement. Workers must demand that the British government

cease its relentless drive to war with Russia – Boris and Truss are

playing with our lives, and threatening to drag us into a war that

could cost millions of lives, bring a full-blown refugee crisis

within Europe, and threatens to degenerate into world war – nuclear

world war.