Independent journalist
Dean O’Brien talks to Nina Kosta about the situation in the Donbass,
the Eastern, ethnically Russian and culturally Soviet worker’s region
of Ukraine, formally recognised as the independent people’s republics
of Donetsk and Lugansk after the NATO backed fascist coup of 2014.
It is not being reported
in mainstream media coverage today that:
1. NATO has been
continually expanding eastwards since its formation, but especially
since the collapse of the soviet union in 1991. It is encroaching
upon Russia, violating its previous agreements, and the mass
transport of war materials is a direct assault upon and threat to
Russia’s sovereignty.
2. In 2014 a NATO
and EU backed coup led to the take-over of the Ukrainian governments
by ultra nationalists.
3. That Ukrainian
fascist junta, having taken Kiev and the government illegally with EU
and US backing, declared war on ethnic Poles, Russians and jews,
among others, outlawed the Russian language (spoken as mother tongue
by 40% of the population of Ukraine), rehabilitated Nazi
war-criminals while tearing down anti-fascist and soviet monuments,
and started a war in the east against the predominantly Russian
speaking and socialist-minded soviet peoples.
4. That is why the
Crimea voted overwhelmingly in a sovereign referendum to quit Ukraine
and join Russia.
5. The escalation
of this conflict now is entirely the work of NATO and the Ukrainian
far Right.
6. USA’s goal is
to stop the NORDSTREAM-2 gas pipeline from opening up, as it would
bring Germany and Russia economically close. They will fail.
Britain needs a mass
anti-war movement. Workers must demand that the British government
cease its relentless drive to war with Russia – Boris and Truss are
playing with our lives, and threatening to drag us into a war that
could cost millions of lives, bring a full-blown refugee crisis
within Europe, and threatens to degenerate into world war – nuclear
world war.
