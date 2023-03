The occupation forces detained the child Abdul Karim Shaheen claiming he threw stones at settlers in Tal Rumeida neighborhood and took him to one of its military posts before releasing him at a later time.

More: https://t.co/CQpl6CqBQo pic.twitter.com/Y4UcJBZql1

鈥 Wafa News Agency 鈥 English (@WAFANewsEnglish) March 10, 2023