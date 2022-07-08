July 8, 2022
De parte de CGT Murcia
Fuente: Cgtmurcia.org

Trabajo inicia una nueva campaña contra los salarios por debajo del SMI a empleadas del hogar (01/02/2022). Guía de empleadas del hogar de CGT Continúa la discriminación, en materia de pensiones, de las empleadas del hogar. 2021 tiene una deuda con las empleadas de hogar (09/03/2021). Empleadas de hogar ven solo parches y retrocesos en su largo camino al reconocimiento como trabajadoras de pleno derecho (31/03/2021). La Inspección de Trabajo aflora 5,8 millones en salarios mensuales impagados a empleadas del hogar La Inspección de Trabajo aflora 12 millones de salarios y cotizaciones impagados a empleadas de hogar Estado español: Inspección de Trabajo detecta 45.019 empleadas del hogar irregulares Default ThumbnailGuía empleadas del hogar Trabajo quiere aprobar el derecho al paro de las empleadas del hogar en julio (03/07/2022). [Valencia] CNT avanza en el sector del metal: Nueva sección en Power ElectronicsCNT avanza en el sector del metal: Nueva sección en Power Electronics Todos los recursos para la salud pÚblica. todos los recursos para el comÚn. bloque combativo y de clase.