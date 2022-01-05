–

A los adherentes a la Sexta Declaración de la Selva Lacandona del EZLN en los E.U .

A las redes de solidaridad, apoyo, resistencia y rebelión con el EZLN y el CNI, o como se llamen

Al Congreso Nacional Indígena (CNI) y al Concejo Indígena de Gobierno (CIG) en México

Al Ejército Zapatista de Liberación Nacional (EZLN)

A todos aquellos que resisten el capitalismo desde abajo y a la izquierda y se sienten inspirados por la lucha del EZLN

Compañeras, compañeros, compañeroas, compas, hermanas, hermanos, parientes:

¡Feliz Enero Rebelde!

Enero Zapatista es una serie de eventos con conciencia política y cultural que se ha llevado a cabo por 18 años en tierra Kumeyaay no dominada en lo que se conoce ahora como San Diego, California y que a lo largo de todo un mes conmemora el levantamiento de los zapatistas en enero de 1994.

El tema del Enero Zapatista de este año es….

Imaginando nuestra autonomía colectiva:

La imaginación de nuestra autonomía colectiva es la semilla que permite confrontar al capitalismo como un todo e imaginar los mundos que aún no existen. Al mismo tiempo protege los mundos ya existentes y que han resistido y sobrevivido durante milenios.

La Autonomía Colectiva no es sólo la construcción de un mundo autónomo, sino un balance de análisis profundo del patrón de destrucción para crear algo que no replique esa destrucción.

Imaginar es crear a través de una praxis horizontal, el poder de todo un cuerpo/ comunidad colectiva, que mueva, transforme, cree, imagine y proteja a nuestra madre tierra, en lugar del poder dominante de un solo individuo.

Enero Zapatista 2022 🌱

Participa en la serie de eventos de la versión decimoctava de Enero Zapatista

Inauguración 7 de enero 5: 30-9: 00pm en Centro Cultural de la Raza 2004 Park Blvd, San Diego. CA

Incluyendo:

-Diálogo Educación Política: ¡Gira zapatista a Europa, Gira por La Vida! Con Kristian Vasquez, Maritza Geronimo, Rosa Barajas y Enrique Davalos + discusión comunitaria.

-Enero Zapatista CompArte

Exposición especial de grabados:

“La Autonomía es la Vida, la Sumisión es la Muerte” de Gráfica Malla (incluidos los miembros de Justseeds Mazatl, Yobany Mendoza, Thea Gahr y Escuela de Cultura Popular) EDICIÓN: 85, 2017

-Arte local y mural relacionado con el tema de este año Imaginando nuestra autonomía colectiva

¡Esperamos verles a tod@s durante todo el mes!

Los eventos se realizarán en vivo de acuerdo con las precauciones de seguridad de Covid. Las grabaciones se subirán en la página y redes sociales del evento.

¡Checa los folletos del evento!

Sigue a @enerozapatista, enerozapatistasd@gmail.com https://enerozapatista.wordpress.com para obtener más información sobre horarios y ubicación de los eventos.

To the adherents of the Sixth Declaration of the Lacandon Jungle of the EZLN in the United States.

To the networks of solidarity, support, resistance and rebellion with the EZLN and the CNI, or whatever they are called

To the National Indigenous Congress (CNI) and the Indigenous Government Council (CIG) in Mexico

To the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN)

To all those who resist capitalism from below and to the left and feel inspired by the EZLN’s struggle

Happy Enero Rebelde!

Enero Zapatista is a month-long series of politically and culturally conscious events that has been carried out for 18 years on unceded Kumeyaay land in what is now known as San Diego, California that commemorates the uprising of the Zapatistas in January 1994.

The theme for this year’s Enero Zapatista is….

Imagining Our Collective Autonomy:

The imagining of our collective autonomy is the seed that permits one to confront capitalism as a whole and imagine the worlds that do not yet exist, while protecting the worlds that do exist and have resisted and been preserved for millennia. Collective Autonomy is not just building an autonomous world but a balance of deep analysis of the pattern of destruction to create something that does not replicate the latter. Imagining is the making through a horizontal praxis that prevents the power of one to dominate, to instead allow the power of a whole collective body/community, to move, transform, create, imagine, and protect our mother earth.

Enero Zapatista 2022 🌱

Join us for the 18th annual Enero Zapatista series of events.

Opening Jan 7th 5:30-9:00pm at Centro Cultural de la Raza 2004 Park Blvd, San Diego. CA

Including:

-Political Ed Dialogue: Zapatista tour to Europe, Gira por La Vida! With Kristian Vasquez, Maritza Geronimo, Rosa Barajas & Enrique Davalos + community discussion.

Virtual Event.

-Enero Zapatista CompArte

Special portfolio exhibition:

La Autonomía es la Vida, la Sumisión es la Muerte by Grafica Malla (including Justseeds members Mazatl, Yobany Mendoza, and Thea Gahr) EDITION: 85, 2017

-Local Art and mural related to this years theme Imagining Our Collective Autonomy

We hope to see you all throughout the month!

All events will be held live in accordance with Covid safety precautions. The recordings will be uploaded on the page and social networks of the event.

Look out for the event flyers!

Follow @enerozapatista, enerozapatistasd@gmail.com https://enerozapatista.wordpress.com for more information on schedule and location of events.

