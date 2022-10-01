La Conferencia de Historia que organiza ZSP-AIT Lodz se desarrollarán a lo largo de los días 1 y 2 de Octubre.
Programa:
Times: Saturday Oct. 1 – Sunday Oct. 2
11AM – 16:30PM UTC+2 (Central Europe)
Transmission Live on You Tube
Recording Will be Available After
Times for some other countries:
10AM – 15:30 UTC + 1 (UK, Ireland)
12:00 – 17:30 UTC+3 (Western Russia, Ukraine)
14:00 – 19:30 UTC+5 (Pakistan, Parts of India and Russia)
16:00 – 21:30 UTC+7 (Indonesia)
17:00 – 22:30 UTC + 8 (Western Australia)
19:00 – 00:30 UTC+10 (Eastern Australia)
6:00 – 11:30 UTC-3 (Chile, Brazil, Argentina)
5:00 – 10:30 UTC-4 (Eastern US)
4:00 – 9:30 UTC-5 (Mexico, Peru)
Schedule
October 1
10:30 – Welcome. Introduction
11:00 Towards Anarchosyndicalist Principles: the Genesis and Founding Congress of the IWA, December 25, 1922- January 2 1923
Piotr Nowak, ZSP
12:00 The Development of the IWA
Laure Akai, ZSP.
A history of the impact of repression and war, of divisive issues in the International and attempts to revive international anarchosyndicalism over the last 50 years.
13:30 Break
14:00 The Development of Anarchosyndicalism in the Balkans
Ratibor Trivunac, ASI
15:00 The History of Anarchosyndicalism in Austria
WAS
Oct. 2
Sessions with Online Presentations
11:00 Approaches to Technological Progress and Industrialism in the IWA in the 1920s-1930s
Vadim Damier, KRAS
(Russian with English Translation)
12:30 Russian Anarcho-Syndicaliism and the IWA, 1920-1930s
Dmitry Rublev, KRAS
(Russian with English Translation)
14:00 Break
15:00 100 years of the IWA in Latin America. A revolutionary syndicalism with an ideological definition and finalist proposal.
Pedro Peumo
Solidaridad Obrera, Chile
(Spanish with English Translation)
