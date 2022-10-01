–

De parte de CNT-AIT Granada October 1, 2022 155 puntos de vista

La Conferencia de Historia que organiza ZSP-AIT Lodz se desarrollarán a lo largo de los días 1 y 2 de Octubre.

Programa:

Times: Saturday Oct. 1 – Sunday Oct. 2

11AM – 16:30PM UTC+2 (Central Europe)

Transmission Live on You Tube

Recording Will be Available After

Times for some other countries:

10AM – 15:30 UTC + 1 (UK, Ireland)

12:00 – 17:30 UTC+3 (Western Russia, Ukraine)

14:00 – 19:30 UTC+5 (Pakistan, Parts of India and Russia)

16:00 – 21:30 UTC+7 (Indonesia)

17:00 – 22:30 UTC + 8 (Western Australia)

19:00 – 00:30 UTC+10 (Eastern Australia)

6:00 – 11:30 UTC-3 (Chile, Brazil, Argentina)

5:00 – 10:30 UTC-4 (Eastern US)

4:00 – 9:30 UTC-5 (Mexico, Peru)

Schedule

October 1

10:30 – Welcome. Introduction

11:00 Towards Anarchosyndicalist Principles: the Genesis and Founding Congress of the IWA, December 25, 1922- January 2 1923

Piotr Nowak, ZSP

12:00 The Development of the IWA

Laure Akai, ZSP.

A history of the impact of repression and war, of divisive issues in the International and attempts to revive international anarchosyndicalism over the last 50 years.

13:30 Break

14:00 The Development of Anarchosyndicalism in the Balkans

Ratibor Trivunac, ASI

15:00 The History of Anarchosyndicalism in Austria

WAS

Oct. 2

Sessions with Online Presentations

11:00 Approaches to Technological Progress and Industrialism in the IWA in the 1920s-1930s

Vadim Damier, KRAS

(Russian with English Translation)

12:30 Russian Anarcho-Syndicaliism and the IWA, 1920-1930s

Dmitry Rublev, KRAS

(Russian with English Translation)

14:00 Break

15:00 100 years of the IWA in Latin America. A revolutionary syndicalism with an ideological definition and finalist proposal.

Pedro Peumo

Solidaridad Obrera, Chile

(Spanish with English Translation)