Murney, en los últimos años, ha sido un destacado activista Republicano en los círculos del Republicanismo más combativo, opuesto al GFA y la estrategia actual de SF.

Hablar de la militancia de Stephen es hablar de una lucha política constante, que le ha conllevado numerosos casos de hostigamiento y represión por parte del PSNI/MI5 y las estructuras estatales británicas.

Desde que Murney es parte activa en el partido Republicano Saoradh, la represión sufrida por él y su familia es aún más notable, algo que según se puede observar, no ha hecho mella en su activismo y compromiso político.

Hoy, desde ”El Norte de Irlanda” damos la voz a Stephen para que nos comente sus impresiones ante lo sucedido, y para que nos hable sobre su militancia y su visión del Republicanismo actual.

Igualmente, agradecemos a Stephen que nos haya concedido la entrevista, en un momento en el cual los sucesos de Lanzarote lo ponen de actualidad y hacen aún más interesante si cabe sus palabras para l@s lectores de este blog, muchos de ellos naturales de las Islas Canarias y del Estado español.

Entrevista en castellano

ENdI.

Desde tu etapa en Éirígí hasta tu etapa actual en Saoradh, ¿qué cambios

has experimentado en tu militancia?

ENdI. ¿Cómo te ha marcado tu paso por Maghaberry? ¿Ha reforzado su

militancia republicana?

ENdI. ¿Qué nos puedes decir acerca de tu nueva posición en Saoradh?

Stephen.- En primer lugar, me siento honrado de que el partido me haya elegido para ser vicepresidente nacional. Es un trabajo difícil, con una carga de trabajo que pone a prueba, pero con activistas sólidos en toda Irlanda podemos hacer el trabajo. Sin embargo, las funciones individuales en sí no son importantes, ya que tenemos un enfoque totalmente de abajo a arriba dentro de Saoradh.



ENdI. En el último encontronazo con el MI5, en Lanzarote (Islas Canarias),

haces referencia a una colaboración con la inteligencia británica de la

policía española. ¿En qué consistió este apoyo policial?

Stephen.- Como se ha informado, dos agentes del MI5 se pusieron en contacto conmigo en Lanzarote en lo que fue un intento fallido de reclutamiento. El hecho de que hubiera personal policial español encubierto cerca significa que estaban en un papel de apoyo y que literalmente se abalanzaron sobre mí en cuanto me enfrenté a los agentes del MI5. Esto dice mucho, y no tengo ninguna duda de que durante mi estancia en Lanzarote estuve bajo constante vigilancia tanto del MI5 como de las autoridades españolas.



ENdI. ¿Conoces algún otro episodio reciente de colaboración entre la

policía española y el MI5 en la represión del republicanismo ?. ¿Has

tenido personalmente algún otro problema con la policía española?

ENdI. ¿Cómo ves la situación actual del Republicanismo?

Stephen.- Vivimos tiempos difíciles y tenemos que ser sinceros con nosotros mismos. Sería fácil hacer creer que todo va bien y que el republicanismo está en el camino de la victoria. Simplemente no es así.

Actualmente estamos atravesando una fase difícil con las fuerzas británicas persiguiendo implacablemente una estrategia de normalización que cuenta con el apoyo de los nacionalistas constitucionales locales y de los colaboradores. Esta estrategia ha hecho que amplios sectores de las comunidades republicanas de clase trabajadora se vuelvan complacientes con la actual ocupación británica de Irlanda y las injusticias que conlleva.

No tengo ninguna duda de que los republicanos saldrán de la lucha en algún momento de forma victoriosa, pero eso no ocurrirá pronto.

Estamos en un periodo de reconstrucción y reorganización del Movimiento Republicano. Tenemos un largo camino por delante, pero con un buen plan estratégico e ideológico podemos hacer grandes avances. Sin embargo, tenemos que ser prudentes y tomarnos nuestro tiempo para asegurarnos de que lo hacemos bien. Desde luego, no debemos precipitarnos.

ENdI. ¿Consideras endémico el problema del fraccionamiento y escisiones

dentro de las distintas corrientes del republicanismo, o crees que en

algún momento es posible unir a los grupos republicanos opuestos al GFA?

ENdI. ¿Como ves la situación actual de Saoradh después de la represión

sufrida el pasado año con el encarcelamiento de destacados líderes del

movimiento?

ENdI. ¿Cuál es la posición de Saoradh sobre un posible referéndum sobre la

reunificación irlandesa?

ENdI. ¿Crees que verás una Irlanda Unida?

Stephen.- Es una pregunta difícil de responder, pero para decirlo sin rodeos, es muy posible que vea una “Irlanda unida”. Eso sólo será el comienzo de la revolución, ya que una mera “Irlanda unida” está muy lejos de la República Socialista por la que tantos sacrificaron sus vidas durante generaciones. Los republicanos revolucionarios nunca se conformarán con menos.

Entrevista original en inglés



ENdI. From the end of your time in Éirígí to your current time in Saoradh, what changes have you experienced in your militancy?

Stephen.- In

that period I have increased my activism and on a local level we have

managed to rebuild Revolutionary Socialist Republicanism to an unseen

level in the Newry area.

From

scratch we have built a thriving Craobh [branch] and established a

bustling party office in my home town of Newry which houses Saoradh, our

youth movement Éistigí and the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare

Association [IRPWA].

I

am now also involved in more radical and militant forms of political

activity than before, along with increasing my activism at a grassroots

community level, and this is what is need to push the Socialist

Republican struggle forward.

I believe that Saoradh is the vehicle that can bring about much needed revolutionary change in Ireland today.

ENdI. How has your time in Maghaberry marked you? Has it strengthened your Republican militancy?

Stephen.- My

time in Maghaberry completely solidified my committment to

Republicanism. I experienced, and was part of, a collective of captive

Republicans who were, and still are, very much in the belly of the

beast.

It’s imperative that we all continue to support Irish Republican Prisoners and their families.

ENdI. What can you tell us about your new position in Saoradh?

Stephen.- First

of all I’m humbled that the party selected me to be national

vice-chairperson. It’s a difficult job with a testing workload but with

solid activists across Ireland we can do the work. However the

individual roles themselves are not important as we have an entirely

bottom up approach within Saoradh.

ENdI. In the last encounter with MI5, in Lanzarote (Canary Islands), you

refer to a collaboration with the British intelligence of the Spanish

police. What did this police support consist of?

Stephen.- As

it was reported I was approached by two MI5 operatives in Lanzarote in

what was a failed recruitment attempt. The fact that undercover Spanish

police personnel were situated close by means they were in a support

role and literally pounced on me as soon as I confronted the MI5

operatives. This speaks volumes and i have no doubt that that during my

time in Lanzarote I was under constant surveillance from both MI5 and

the Spanish authorities.

ENdI. Are you aware of any other recent episodes of collaboration between the

Spanish police and MI5 in the repression of Republicanism?. Have you

personally had any other problems with the Spanish police?

Stephen.- I

know of several instances over the years were Republicans have been

approached in a similar fashion whilst in Spain and other countries.

It’s clear that the Spanish authorities are colluding at an official

level to facilitate the MI5 operations. As far as I know this is the

first time the Spanish authorities have actually been caught on camera

while involved in an MI5 approach. I have never had any problems before

with the Spanish police or authorities in general until now.

I have no doubt they have also been involved in previous covert operations over the years involving other Republicans.

ENdI. How do you see the current situation in Republicanism?

Stephen.- We

live in trying times and we have to be honest with ourselves. It would

be easy to portray that everything is fine and that Republicanism is on

the road to victory. That simply isn’t the case.

Presently

we are going through a difficult phase with the British Forces

relentlessly pursuing a normalisation strategy which is supported by

local constitutional nationalists and collaborators. This strategy has

left large sections of working class republican communities becoming

complacent to the ongoing British occupation of Ireland and the

injustices that come with that.

I

have no doubt that Republicans will emerge from the struggle at some

stage in a victorious fashion but that won’t happen any time soon.

We

are in a period of rebuilding and reorganising the Republican Movement.

We have a long road ahead but with a sound strategic and ideological

plan we can make huge inroads. However we have to be cautious and take

our time to ensure we get it right. We certainly shouldn’t rush things.

ENdI. Do you consider the problem of fractionation and splits within the

different currents of Republicanism to be endemic, or do you think that

at some point it is possible to unite the Republican groups opposed to

the GFA?

Stephen.- Since

Republicansim was founded it has always had various strands and

involved different organisations. Many groups are constituted

differently. Some are political parties, some are campaign, pressure and

lobby groups. Each have their own ideas and views and there are times

when they come together and likewise there are times when they work on

their own. This has always been the case and from what I can see always

will be and there is nothing wrong with that.

Indeed

it could be said that Saoradh itself is a unity project as when we were

first established in 2016 we brought together Republicans from an

independent background, Republicans who had experience in other groups

and organisiations, trade unionists, ex-prisoners and community workers.

I should also point out that we have a thriving youth movement with

many of the young activists having no experience of previously being

involved in any groups. This is heartening as the youth are one of the

most important assets we have. The young people today are our future

Republican leaders.

ENdI. How do you see the current situation of Saoradh after the

repression suffered the last year and the imprisonment of prominent

leaders of the movement?

Stephen.- Again

we need to answer this from an honest perspective. We did suffer a blow

and dedicated leadership figures were removed from their families,

communities and the party. Then again the way our party is structured

meant that we had measures in place which ensured that equally capable

activists were able to step forward and pick up the mantle.

We are very much still in business and such repression only strengthens our resolve.

ENdI. What is Saoradh’s position on a possible referendum on Irish reunification?

Stephen.- As

we have previously stated publicly Saoradh recognises and accepts the

democratic declaration of the Irish people for independence as was

expressed in 1918 and which manifested in the formation of the first

Dáil Éireann in 1919.

A

border poll can only be granted on the whim of a British Secretary of

State, and would, by necessity, be partitionist in its roll out, and

despite all the hype, it’s outcome too, are just a smokescreen to lock

aspirations of a United Ireland held by the overwhelming majority of

Irish people into a continuing spiral of reformism.

ENdI. Do you think you will see a United Ireland?