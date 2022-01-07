January 7, 2022
De parte de Nodo50
Stiofán MacMurnaigh es un Republicano de larga data. Actualmente ostenta el cargo de Vicepresidente del partido Republicano Saoradh.

Murney, en los últimos años, ha sido un destacado activista Republicano en los círculos del Republicanismo más combativo, opuesto al GFA y la estrategia actual de SF. 
Hablar de la militancia de Stephen es hablar de una lucha política constante, que le ha conllevado numerosos casos de hostigamiento y represión por parte del PSNI/MI5 y las estructuras estatales británicas.
Desde que Murney es parte activa en el partido Republicano Saoradh, la represión sufrida por él y su familia es aún más notable, algo que según se puede observar, no ha hecho mella en su activismo y compromiso político.

Murney es un ex Preso Republicano, desde que en 2012, siendo militante de Éirígí, el PSNI y la Fiscalía operaron una especie de sistema de
“internamiento por prisión preventiva” que le mantuvo 14 meses en la prisión de Maghaberry. 

Fue absuelto de
todos los cargos alegados, que le acusaban de tomar fotografías del personal
del PSNI con fines “terroristas”.

Stephen Murney se enfrentó a una serie de cargos relacionados con la toma de fotografías
del personal del PSNI durante operaciones de parada y registro,
protestas públicas, y otros incidentes.

Hasta su detención y
encarcelamiento en 2012 , Stephen Murney ocupó el cargo de secretario
de relaciones públicas local para Éirígí en el área de Newry y Mourne.
Las fotografías fueron tomadas por él en esa calidad con el fin de
registrar, documentar y dar a conocer el mal uso del PSNI de sus
poderes.

Hablando después de su absolución y liberación en 2014, Stephen
Murney dijo, “Mi encarcelamiento durante los últimos 14 meses fue
resultado directo de mis ideas políticas y mi calidad de miembro de Éirígí – un partido político abierto y legítimo. Esos cargos, de
los cuales he sido declarado inocente, fueron llevados en contra de mí
por el PSNI que se opuso a que grabase, documentase y divulgase al
personal del PSNI abusando de los derechos civiles de los ciudadanos en
el área de Newry”.

“A pesar de que estaba claro desde el
principio que estas acusaciones eran completamente insustanciales, tanto
el PSNI como la fiscalía han persistido con una farsa legalizada que se
tradujo en mi prisión de diciembre de 2012. No hay otra manera de
describir esa farsa , excepto como “internamiento por prisión
preventiva”. 

Ahora, a finales de 2021, la situación parece que no ha cambiado mucho para Murney; el día 13 de diciembre, estando de vacaciones en Lanzarote, miembros del MI5 intentaron captarle y, ante su negativa e intento de confrontar con ellos y registrar el suceso, Murney afirma que agentes de la policía española actuaron de paisano para dar cobertura a la Inteligencia Británica (el vídeo de los hechos es accesible desde la página de Saoradh y claramente muestra la actuación policial española) y evitar que Stephen pudiera seguir confrontando con los agentes británicos.

Horas después, el propio Murney afirmó que cuando regresó al apartamento encontró que el MI5 había colocado un sobre con una nota y una suma de dinero adjunto. Su contestación ha sido nuevamente clara y concisa ”El MI5 no nos intimidará y no nos comprará. Scummy rat bastards.

Hoy, desde ”El Norte de Irlanda” damos la voz a Stephen para que nos comente sus impresiones ante lo sucedido, y para que nos hable sobre su militancia y su visión del Republicanismo actual.
Igualmente, agradecemos a Stephen que nos haya concedido la entrevista, en un momento en el cual los sucesos de Lanzarote lo ponen de actualidad y hacen aún más interesante si cabe sus palabras para l@s lectores de este blog, muchos de ellos naturales de las Islas Canarias y del Estado español.
Desde la página del Partido Republicano Saoradh se han hecho eco de la entrevista: ”En un blog de solidaridad de larga data que brinda información sociopolítica sobre temas en los seis condados ocupados, Stephen Murney, el actual vicepresidente de Saoradh, habló con franqueza a El Norte De Irlanda… (ver entrada aquí)”.
Entrevista en castellano
ENdI.
Desde tu etapa en Éirígí hasta tu etapa actual en Saoradh, ¿qué cambios
has experimentado en tu militancia? 
Stephen.- En ese periodo he aumentado mi activismo y a nivel local hemos conseguido reconstruir el Republicanismo Socialista Revolucionario a un nivel nunca visto en la zona de Newry.

A partir de cero hemos construido una próspera Craobh [sección] y hemos establecido una bulliciosa oficina del partido en mi ciudad natal, Newry, que alberga a Saoradh, nuestro movimiento juvenil Éistigí y la Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association [IRPWA].

Ahora también estoy involucrado en formas de actividad política más radicales y militantes que antes, junto con el aumento de mi activismo a nivel de la comunidad de base, y esto es lo que se necesita para impulsar la lucha republicana socialista.

Creo que Saoradh es el vehículo que puede provocar el tan necesario cambio revolucionario en la Irlanda actual.

ENdI. ¿Cómo te ha marcado tu paso por Maghaberry? ¿Ha reforzado su
militancia republicana? 
Stephen.- El tiempo que pasé en Maghaberry consolidó completamente mi compromiso con el republicanismo. Experimenté y formé parte de un colectivo de republicanos cautivos que estaban, y siguen estando, en las entrañas de la bestia.

Es imperativo que todos sigamos apoyando a los prisioneros republicanos irlandeses y a sus familias. 

ENdI. ¿Qué nos puedes decir acerca de tu nueva posición en Saoradh? 
Stephen.- En primer lugar, me siento honrado de que el partido me haya elegido para ser vicepresidente nacional. Es un trabajo difícil, con una carga de trabajo que pone a prueba, pero con activistas sólidos en toda Irlanda podemos hacer el trabajo. Sin embargo, las funciones individuales en sí no son importantes, ya que tenemos un enfoque totalmente de abajo a arriba dentro de Saoradh. 
ENdI. En el último encontronazo con el MI5, en Lanzarote (Islas Canarias),
haces referencia a una colaboración con la inteligencia británica de la
policía española. ¿En qué consistió este apoyo policial? 
Stephen.- Como se ha informado, dos agentes del MI5 se pusieron en contacto conmigo en Lanzarote en lo que fue un intento fallido de reclutamiento. El hecho de que hubiera personal policial español encubierto cerca significa que estaban en un papel de apoyo y que literalmente se abalanzaron sobre mí en cuanto me enfrenté a los agentes del MI5. Esto dice mucho, y no tengo ninguna duda de que durante mi estancia en Lanzarote estuve bajo constante vigilancia tanto del MI5 como de las autoridades españolas. 
ENdI. ¿Conoces algún otro episodio reciente de colaboración entre la
policía española y el MI5 en la represión del republicanismo ?. ¿Has
tenido personalmente algún otro problema con la policía española? 
Stephen.- Conozco varios casos a lo largo de los años en los que los republicanos han sido abordados de forma similar mientras estaban en España y en otros países. Está claro que las autoridades españolas están en connivencia a nivel oficial para facilitar las operaciones del MI5. Que yo sepa, esta es la primera vez que las autoridades españolas han sido captadas por las cámaras mientras participaban en una aproximación del MI5. Nunca antes había tenido problemas con la policía o las autoridades españolas en general hasta ahora.

No me cabe duda de que también han participado en operaciones encubiertas anteriores a lo largo de los años en las que estaban implicados otros republicanos.


ENdI. ¿Cómo ves la situación actual del Republicanismo? 

Stephen.- Vivimos tiempos difíciles y tenemos que ser sinceros con nosotros mismos. Sería fácil hacer creer que todo va bien y que el republicanismo está en el camino de la victoria. Simplemente no es así.

Actualmente estamos atravesando una fase difícil con las fuerzas británicas persiguiendo implacablemente una estrategia de normalización que cuenta con el apoyo de los nacionalistas constitucionales locales y de los colaboradores. Esta estrategia ha hecho que amplios sectores de las comunidades republicanas de clase trabajadora se vuelvan complacientes con la actual ocupación británica de Irlanda y las injusticias que conlleva.

No tengo ninguna duda de que los republicanos saldrán de la lucha en algún momento de forma victoriosa, pero eso no ocurrirá pronto.

Estamos en un periodo de reconstrucción y reorganización del Movimiento Republicano. Tenemos un largo camino por delante, pero con un buen plan estratégico e ideológico podemos hacer grandes avances. Sin embargo, tenemos que ser prudentes y tomarnos nuestro tiempo para asegurarnos de que lo hacemos bien. Desde luego, no debemos precipitarnos.

ENdI. ¿Consideras endémico el problema del fraccionamiento y escisiones
dentro de las distintas corrientes del republicanismo, o crees que en
algún momento es posible unir a los grupos republicanos opuestos al GFA? 
Stephen.- Desde el origen del republicanismo siempre ha habido varias vertientes y ha contado con diferentes organizaciones. Muchos grupos están constituidos de forma diferente. Algunos son partidos políticos, otros son grupos de campaña, lobbys y de presión. Cada uno tiene sus propias ideas y puntos de vista y hay veces que se unen y otras que trabajan por su cuenta. Esto siempre ha sido así y, por lo que veo, siempre lo será, y no hay nada malo en ello.

De hecho, podría decirse que el propio Saoradh es un proyecto de unidad, ya que cuando se estableció por primera vez en 2016 reunimos a republicanos de origen independiente, republicanos que tenían experiencia en otros grupos y organizaciones, sindicalistas, ex presos y trabajadores comunitarios. También debo señalar que tenemos un próspero movimiento juvenil con muchos de los jóvenes activistas que no tienen experiencia previa en ningún grupo. Esto es alentador, ya que los jóvenes son uno de los activos más importantes que tenemos. Los jóvenes de hoy son nuestros futuros líderes republicanos. 


ENdI. ¿Como ves la situación actual de Saoradh después de la represión
sufrida el pasado año con el encarcelamiento de destacados líderes del
movimiento? 
Stephen.- Una vez más hay que responder a esto desde una perspectiva honesta. Sufrimos el golpe y figuras de liderazgo dedicadas fueron apartadas de sus familias, comunidades y del partido. Sin embargo, la forma en que está estructurado nuestro partido significa que tenemos medidas que garantizan que activistas igualmente capaces puedan dar un paso adelante y tomar el relevo.

Seguimos en activo y esta represión no hace más que reforzar nuestra determinación.

ENdI. ¿Cuál es la posición de Saoradh sobre un posible referéndum sobre la
reunificación irlandesa? 
Stephen.- Como ya hemos dicho públicamente, Saoradh reconoce y acepta la declaración democrática del pueblo irlandés a favor de la independencia, tal y como se expresó en 1918 y se manifestó en la formación de la primera Dáil Éireann en 1919.

Un referéndum fronterizo sólo puede ser concedido por el capricho de un Secretario de Estado británico, y sería, por necesidad, particionista en su despliegue, y a pesar de todo el bombo y platillo, su resultado también; son sólo una cortina de humo para encerrar las aspiraciones de una Irlanda Unida sostenidas por la abrumadora mayoría del pueblo irlandés en una espiral continua de reformismo.

 

ENdI. ¿Crees que verás una Irlanda Unida?
Stephen.- Es una pregunta difícil de responder, pero para decirlo sin rodeos, es muy posible que vea una “Irlanda unida”. Eso sólo será el comienzo de la revolución, ya que una mera “Irlanda unida” está muy lejos de la República Socialista por la que tantos sacrificaron sus vidas durante generaciones. Los republicanos revolucionarios nunca se conformarán con menos.
Entrevista original en inglés
ENdI. From the end of your time in Éirígí to your current time in Saoradh, what changes have you experienced in your militancy?

Stephen.- In
that period I have increased my activism and on a local level we have
managed to rebuild Revolutionary Socialist Republicanism to an unseen
level in the Newry area.
From
scratch we have built a thriving Craobh [branch] and established a
bustling party office in my home town of Newry which houses Saoradh, our
youth movement Éistigí and the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare
Association [IRPWA]. 
I
am now also involved in more radical and militant forms of political
activity than before, along with increasing my activism at a grassroots
community level, and this is what is need to push the Socialist
Republican struggle forward.
I believe that Saoradh is the vehicle that can bring about much needed revolutionary change in Ireland today.
ENdI. How has your time in Maghaberry marked you? Has it strengthened your Republican militancy?
Stephen.- My
time in Maghaberry completely solidified my committment to
Republicanism. I experienced, and was part of, a collective of captive
Republicans who were, and still are, very much in the belly of the
beast.
It’s imperative that we all continue to support Irish Republican Prisoners and their families. 
ENdI. What can you tell us about your new position in Saoradh?
Stephen.- First
of all I’m humbled that the party selected me to be national
vice-chairperson. It’s a difficult job with a testing workload but with
solid activists across Ireland we can do the work. However the
individual roles themselves are not important as we have an entirely
bottom up approach within Saoradh. 
ENdI. In the last encounter with MI5, in Lanzarote (Canary Islands), you
refer to a collaboration with the British intelligence of the Spanish
police. What did this police support consist of?
Stephen.- As
it was reported I was approached by two MI5 operatives in Lanzarote in
what was a failed recruitment attempt. The fact that undercover Spanish
police personnel were situated close by means they were in a support
role and literally pounced on me as soon as I confronted the MI5
operatives. This speaks volumes and i have no doubt that that during my
time in Lanzarote I was under constant surveillance from both MI5 and
the Spanish authorities. 
ENdI. Are you aware of any other recent episodes of collaboration between the
Spanish police and MI5 in the repression of Republicanism?. Have you
personally had any other problems with the Spanish police?
Stephen.- I
know of several instances over the years were Republicans have been
approached in a similar fashion whilst in Spain and other countries.
It’s clear that the Spanish authorities are colluding at an official
level to facilitate the MI5 operations. As far as I know this is the
first time the Spanish authorities have actually been caught on camera
while involved in an MI5 approach. I have never had any problems before
with the Spanish police or authorities in general until now. 
I have no doubt they have also been involved in previous covert operations over the years involving other Republicans. 
ENdI. How do you see the current situation in Republicanism?
Stephen.- We
live in trying times and we have to be honest with ourselves. It would
be easy to portray that everything is fine and that Republicanism is on
the road to victory. That simply isn’t the case. 
Presently
we are going through a difficult phase with the British Forces
relentlessly pursuing a normalisation strategy which is supported by
local constitutional nationalists and collaborators. This strategy has
left large sections of working class republican communities becoming
complacent to the ongoing British occupation of Ireland and the
injustices that come with that. 
I
have no doubt that Republicans will emerge from the struggle at some
stage in a victorious fashion but that won’t happen any time soon. 
We
are in a period of rebuilding and reorganising the Republican Movement.
We have a long road ahead but with a sound strategic and ideological
plan we can make huge inroads. However we have to be cautious and take
our time to ensure we get it right. We certainly shouldn’t rush things. 
ENdI. Do you consider the problem of fractionation and splits within the
different currents of Republicanism to be endemic, or do you think that
at some point it is possible to unite the Republican groups opposed to
the GFA?
Stephen.- Since
Republicansim was founded it has always had various strands and
involved different organisations. Many groups are constituted
differently. Some are political parties, some are campaign, pressure and
lobby groups. Each have their own ideas and views and there are times
when they come together and likewise there are times when they work on
their own. This has always been the case and from what I can see always
will be and there is nothing wrong with that. 
Indeed
it could be said that Saoradh itself is a unity project as when we were
first established in 2016 we brought together Republicans from an
independent background, Republicans who had experience in other groups
and organisiations, trade unionists, ex-prisoners and community workers.
I should also point out that we have a thriving youth movement  with
many of the young activists having no experience of previously being
involved in any groups. This is heartening as the youth are one of the
most important assets we have. The young people today are our future
Republican leaders. 
ENdI. How do you see the current situation of Saoradh after the
repression suffered the last year and the imprisonment of prominent
leaders of the movement?
Stephen.- Again
we need to answer this from an honest perspective. We did suffer a blow
and dedicated leadership figures were removed from their families,
communities and the party. Then again the way our party is structured
meant that we had measures in place which ensured that equally capable
activists were able to step forward and pick up the mantle.
We are very much still in business and such repression only strengthens our resolve. 
ENdI. What is Saoradh’s position on a possible referendum on Irish reunification?
Stephen.- As
we have previously stated publicly Saoradh recognises and accepts the
democratic declaration of the Irish people for independence as was
expressed in 1918 and which manifested in the formation of the first
Dáil Éireann in 1919. 
A
border poll can only be granted on the whim of a British Secretary of
State, and would, by necessity, be partitionist in its roll out, and
despite all the hype, it’s outcome too, are just a smokescreen to lock
aspirations of a United Ireland held by the overwhelming majority of
Irish people into a continuing spiral of reformism.
ENdI. Do you think you will see a United Ireland?
Stephen.- A
difficult question to answer but to put it bluntly I may very well see a
“United Ireland”. That will only be the start of the revolution as a
mere “United Ireland” falls far short of the Socialist Republic that so
many sacrificed their lives for over the generations. Revolutionary
Republicans will never settle for anything less. 


Fuente: Nortedeirlanda.blogspot.com

