Stiofán MacMurnaigh es un Republicano de larga data. Actualmente ostenta el cargo de Vicepresidente del partido Republicano Saoradh.
Murney es un ex Preso Republicano, desde que en 2012, siendo militante de Éirígí, el PSNI y la Fiscalía operaron una especie de sistema de
“internamiento por prisión preventiva” que le mantuvo 14 meses en la prisión de Maghaberry.
todos los cargos alegados, que le acusaban de tomar fotografías del personal
del PSNI con fines “terroristas”.
Stephen Murney se enfrentó a una serie de cargos relacionados con la toma de fotografías
del personal del PSNI durante operaciones de parada y registro,
protestas públicas, y otros incidentes.
Hasta su detención y
encarcelamiento en 2012 , Stephen Murney ocupó el cargo de secretario
de relaciones públicas local para Éirígí en el área de Newry y Mourne.
Las fotografías fueron tomadas por él en esa calidad con el fin de
registrar, documentar y dar a conocer el mal uso del PSNI de sus
poderes.
Hablando después de su absolución y liberación en 2014, Stephen
Murney dijo, “Mi encarcelamiento durante los últimos 14 meses fue
resultado directo de mis ideas políticas y mi calidad de miembro de Éirígí – un partido político abierto y legítimo. Esos cargos, de
los cuales he sido declarado inocente, fueron llevados en contra de mí
por el PSNI que se opuso a que grabase, documentase y divulgase al
personal del PSNI abusando de los derechos civiles de los ciudadanos en
el área de Newry”.
“A pesar de que estaba claro desde el
principio que estas acusaciones eran completamente insustanciales, tanto
el PSNI como la fiscalía han persistido con una farsa legalizada que se
tradujo en mi prisión de diciembre de 2012. No hay otra manera de
describir esa farsa , excepto como “internamiento por prisión
preventiva”.
Horas después, el propio Murney afirmó que cuando regresó al apartamento encontró que el MI5 había colocado un sobre con una nota y una suma de dinero adjunto. Su contestación ha sido nuevamente clara y concisa ”El MI5 no nos intimidará y no nos comprará. Scummy rat bastards”.
Desde tu etapa en Éirígí hasta tu etapa actual en Saoradh, ¿qué cambios
has experimentado en tu militancia?
A partir de cero hemos construido una próspera Craobh [sección] y hemos establecido una bulliciosa oficina del partido en mi ciudad natal, Newry, que alberga a Saoradh, nuestro movimiento juvenil Éistigí y la Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association [IRPWA].
Ahora también estoy involucrado en formas de actividad política más radicales y militantes que antes, junto con el aumento de mi activismo a nivel de la comunidad de base, y esto es lo que se necesita para impulsar la lucha republicana socialista.
Creo que Saoradh es el vehículo que puede provocar el tan necesario cambio revolucionario en la Irlanda actual.
militancia republicana?
Es imperativo que todos sigamos apoyando a los prisioneros republicanos irlandeses y a sus familias.
haces referencia a una colaboración con la inteligencia británica de la
policía española. ¿En qué consistió este apoyo policial?
policía española y el MI5 en la represión del republicanismo ?. ¿Has
tenido personalmente algún otro problema con la policía española?
No me cabe duda de que también han participado en operaciones encubiertas anteriores a lo largo de los años en las que estaban implicados otros republicanos.
Stephen.- Vivimos tiempos difíciles y tenemos que ser sinceros con nosotros mismos. Sería fácil hacer creer que todo va bien y que el republicanismo está en el camino de la victoria. Simplemente no es así.
Actualmente estamos atravesando una fase difícil con las fuerzas británicas persiguiendo implacablemente una estrategia de normalización que cuenta con el apoyo de los nacionalistas constitucionales locales y de los colaboradores. Esta estrategia ha hecho que amplios sectores de las comunidades republicanas de clase trabajadora se vuelvan complacientes con la actual ocupación británica de Irlanda y las injusticias que conlleva.
No tengo ninguna duda de que los republicanos saldrán de la lucha en algún momento de forma victoriosa, pero eso no ocurrirá pronto.
Estamos en un periodo de reconstrucción y reorganización del Movimiento Republicano. Tenemos un largo camino por delante, pero con un buen plan estratégico e ideológico podemos hacer grandes avances. Sin embargo, tenemos que ser prudentes y tomarnos nuestro tiempo para asegurarnos de que lo hacemos bien. Desde luego, no debemos precipitarnos.
dentro de las distintas corrientes del republicanismo, o crees que en
algún momento es posible unir a los grupos republicanos opuestos al GFA?
De hecho, podría decirse que el propio Saoradh es un proyecto de unidad, ya que cuando se estableció por primera vez en 2016 reunimos a republicanos de origen independiente, republicanos que tenían experiencia en otros grupos y organizaciones, sindicalistas, ex presos y trabajadores comunitarios. También debo señalar que tenemos un próspero movimiento juvenil con muchos de los jóvenes activistas que no tienen experiencia previa en ningún grupo. Esto es alentador, ya que los jóvenes son uno de los activos más importantes que tenemos. Los jóvenes de hoy son nuestros futuros líderes republicanos.
sufrida el pasado año con el encarcelamiento de destacados líderes del
movimiento?
Seguimos en activo y esta represión no hace más que reforzar nuestra determinación.
reunificación irlandesa?
Un referéndum fronterizo sólo puede ser concedido por el capricho de un Secretario de Estado británico, y sería, por necesidad, particionista en su despliegue, y a pesar de todo el bombo y platillo, su resultado también; son sólo una cortina de humo para encerrar las aspiraciones de una Irlanda Unida sostenidas por la abrumadora mayoría del pueblo irlandés en una espiral continua de reformismo.
that period I have increased my activism and on a local level we have
managed to rebuild Revolutionary Socialist Republicanism to an unseen
level in the Newry area.
scratch we have built a thriving Craobh [branch] and established a
bustling party office in my home town of Newry which houses Saoradh, our
youth movement Éistigí and the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare
Association [IRPWA].
am now also involved in more radical and militant forms of political
activity than before, along with increasing my activism at a grassroots
community level, and this is what is need to push the Socialist
Republican struggle forward.
time in Maghaberry completely solidified my committment to
Republicanism. I experienced, and was part of, a collective of captive
Republicans who were, and still are, very much in the belly of the
beast.
of all I’m humbled that the party selected me to be national
vice-chairperson. It’s a difficult job with a testing workload but with
solid activists across Ireland we can do the work. However the
individual roles themselves are not important as we have an entirely
bottom up approach within Saoradh.
refer to a collaboration with the British intelligence of the Spanish
police. What did this police support consist of?
it was reported I was approached by two MI5 operatives in Lanzarote in
what was a failed recruitment attempt. The fact that undercover Spanish
police personnel were situated close by means they were in a support
role and literally pounced on me as soon as I confronted the MI5
operatives. This speaks volumes and i have no doubt that that during my
time in Lanzarote I was under constant surveillance from both MI5 and
the Spanish authorities.
Spanish police and MI5 in the repression of Republicanism?. Have you
personally had any other problems with the Spanish police?
know of several instances over the years were Republicans have been
approached in a similar fashion whilst in Spain and other countries.
It’s clear that the Spanish authorities are colluding at an official
level to facilitate the MI5 operations. As far as I know this is the
first time the Spanish authorities have actually been caught on camera
while involved in an MI5 approach. I have never had any problems before
with the Spanish police or authorities in general until now.
live in trying times and we have to be honest with ourselves. It would
be easy to portray that everything is fine and that Republicanism is on
the road to victory. That simply isn’t the case.
we are going through a difficult phase with the British Forces
relentlessly pursuing a normalisation strategy which is supported by
local constitutional nationalists and collaborators. This strategy has
left large sections of working class republican communities becoming
complacent to the ongoing British occupation of Ireland and the
injustices that come with that.
have no doubt that Republicans will emerge from the struggle at some
stage in a victorious fashion but that won’t happen any time soon.
are in a period of rebuilding and reorganising the Republican Movement.
We have a long road ahead but with a sound strategic and ideological
plan we can make huge inroads. However we have to be cautious and take
our time to ensure we get it right. We certainly shouldn’t rush things.
different currents of Republicanism to be endemic, or do you think that
at some point it is possible to unite the Republican groups opposed to
the GFA?
Republicansim was founded it has always had various strands and
involved different organisations. Many groups are constituted
differently. Some are political parties, some are campaign, pressure and
lobby groups. Each have their own ideas and views and there are times
when they come together and likewise there are times when they work on
their own. This has always been the case and from what I can see always
will be and there is nothing wrong with that.
it could be said that Saoradh itself is a unity project as when we were
first established in 2016 we brought together Republicans from an
independent background, Republicans who had experience in other groups
and organisiations, trade unionists, ex-prisoners and community workers.
I should also point out that we have a thriving youth movement with
many of the young activists having no experience of previously being
involved in any groups. This is heartening as the youth are one of the
most important assets we have. The young people today are our future
Republican leaders.
repression suffered the last year and the imprisonment of prominent
leaders of the movement?
we need to answer this from an honest perspective. We did suffer a blow
and dedicated leadership figures were removed from their families,
communities and the party. Then again the way our party is structured
meant that we had measures in place which ensured that equally capable
activists were able to step forward and pick up the mantle.
we have previously stated publicly Saoradh recognises and accepts the
democratic declaration of the Irish people for independence as was
expressed in 1918 and which manifested in the formation of the first
Dáil Éireann in 1919.
border poll can only be granted on the whim of a British Secretary of
State, and would, by necessity, be partitionist in its roll out, and
despite all the hype, it’s outcome too, are just a smokescreen to lock
aspirations of a United Ireland held by the overwhelming majority of
Irish people into a continuing spiral of reformism.
difficult question to answer but to put it bluntly I may very well see a
“United Ireland”. That will only be the start of the revolution as a
mere “United Ireland” falls far short of the Socialist Republic that so
many sacrificed their lives for over the generations. Revolutionary
Republicans will never settle for anything less.
Fuente: Nortedeirlanda.blogspot.com