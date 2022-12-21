Final de la campaña ViaVan

[English below]

Buenas tardes compañerxs,

La empresa nos ha informado de la próxima finalización de la campaña de ViaVan, que se conforma actualmente con 19 trabajadorxs.

Desde la CGT lamentamos la situación y aprovechamos para ofrecerles toda la ayuda que puedan llegar a necesitar.

Si hacen parte de este colectivo o tienen algunx compañerx que tenga preguntas, no duden en contactarnos tanto por aquí, como por mail cpm.int.cgt@gmail.com o, incluso, directamente por teams a cualquiera de nosotrxs.

Good afternoon colleagues,

The company has informed us of the upcoming end of the ViaVan campaign, which currently consists of 19 workers.

From the CGT we regret the situation and we take this opportunity to offer you all the help you may need.

If you are part of this collective or have any colleagues who have questions, do not hesitate to contact us either here, or by mail cpm.int.cgt@gmail.com, or even directly by teams to any of us.

Ánimos y un saludo!

Fabrizio Mas, CGT representative

Edgar Barrachina, CGT representative

David Galán, CGT representative

Pablo Olivares, CGT representative

