VINARÒS:
#tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item1 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/01-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item2 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/02-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item3 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/03-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_1 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item4 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/04-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
CASTELLÓ:
#tdi_2 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item1 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/01-1-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_2 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item2 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/02-1-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_2 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item3 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/03-1-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_2 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item4 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/04-1-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_2 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item5 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/05-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_2 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item6 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/06-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_2 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item7 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/07-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_2 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item8 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/08-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_2 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item9 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/09-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_2 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item10 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/10-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
VALÈNCIA:
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item1 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/01-2-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item2 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/02-2-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item3 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/03-2-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item4 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/04-2-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item5 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/05-1-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item6 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/06-1-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item7 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/07-1-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item8 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/08-1-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item9 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/09-1-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item10 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/10-1-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item11 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/11-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item12 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/12-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item13 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/13-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item14 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/14-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item15 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/15-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item16 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/16-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item17 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/17-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item18 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/18-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item19 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/19-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item20 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/20-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item21 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/21-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item22 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/22-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item23 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/23-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item24 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/24-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item25 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/25-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item26 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/26-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item27 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/27-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item28 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/28-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item29 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/29-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item30 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/30-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item31 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/31-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item32 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/32-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item33 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/33-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item34 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/34-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item35 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/35-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item36 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/36-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item37 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/37-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item38 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/38-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item39 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/39-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item40 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/40-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item41 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/41-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item42 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/42-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item43 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/43-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item44 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/44-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item45 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/45-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item46 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/46-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item47 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/47-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item48 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/48-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item49 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/49-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item50 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/50-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item51 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/51-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item52 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/52-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item53 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/53-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item54 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/54-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item55 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/55-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item56 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/56-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item57 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/57-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item58 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/58-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item59 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/59-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item60 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/60-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item61 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/61-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item62 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/62-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_3 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item63 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/63-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
ALCOI:
#tdi_4 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item1 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/01-3-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_4 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item2 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/02-3-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
ALACANT:
#tdi_5 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item1 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/01-4-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_5 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item2 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/02-4-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_5 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item3 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/03-3-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_5 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item4 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/04-3-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_5 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item5 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/05-2-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
ELX:
#tdi_6 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item1 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/01-5-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_6 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item2 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/02-5-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
#tdi_6 .td-doubleSlider-2 .td-item3 {
background: url(https://www.cgtpv.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/03-4-80×60.jpg) 0 0 no-repeat;
}
Fuente: Cgtpv.org