De parte de Anarquia.info December 1, 2022 178 puntos de vista

Ivan, incarcerated in Villepinte Prison (near Paris), lets us know that he has ended his hunger strike. Today, Dec. 1, he started feeding again after 35 days of hunger strike in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito’s struggle.

She is doing well and sends a big hug in solidarity to Alfredo, Juan, Anna and Toby and everyone outside.

On Thursday, November 24, during questioning by the investigating judge, Ivan made a brief statement and then said he had nothing to declare in response to the judge’s questions. His statement, from what we know, went something like this:

«I am an anarchist. I agree with every act that goes against the state and capital and toward social and individual emancipation, including the acts of degradation with which I am charged in the present proceedings.

I am currently on hunger strike in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito, a comrade imprisoned in Italy, in solitary confinement, in the regime called 41 bis.» He then complained about the repeated blocking of his mail, which isolates him even more.

Meanwhile, he received mail.

The investigating judge used his statement, along with other things, to justify her unfavorable opinion of the request for his release, saying that the comrade «does not call into question his acts and ideology.»

To contribute to our comrade’s financial support (warrants and legal fees), you can send money to:

Rebeldies Cultural Association, Cuneo.

Cause: «For Ivan.»

Account no.: 78106085

IBAN: IT51 Q076 0110 2000 0007 8106 085

BIC/SWIFT: BPPIITRRXXX

Solidarity is the attack!

Comrade’s address:

Ivan Alocco

N. d’ecrou 46355

Maison d’Arrêt de Villepinte

40, Avenue Vauban

93420 Villepinte

France