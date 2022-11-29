November 29, 2022
De parte de Anarquia.info
Hello to all and everyone,
I am writing these few lines to give you some news.

I am continuing the hunger strike I started on October 27, in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito’s struggle to get out of 41 bis. I am doing well. I feel tired and sometimes dizzy, but my determination remains intact.

This is the first time since June, since I’ve been locked up here, that I feel like I’m doing something worthwhile, instead of simply surviving and watching time go by. Two weeks ago, the head warden threatened to transfer me to solitary confinement if I continue with the hunger strike (” for my own good, to be better looked after in case I have a sudden health problem “), but so far he has not put his blackmail into practice.

My mail is blocked again. They gave me letters on October 24, then nothing more. Likewise, the letters I have written to my family since mid-October have still not arrived.

On Thursday, Nov. 24, at 1:30 p.m., I will appear before the investigating judge (Anne Grandjean), at the Bobigny courthouse, for questioning.

Finally, I was able to start reading the files of the inquiry. Right from the beginning, a little surprise: the SDAT explains that they began to tail me and the other comrade (quickly exonerated) starting last January. This was because of ” confidential information ” (one judge writes ” anonymous information “) telling them that we would be the authors of the arson attacks against some diplomatic or big business vehicles, claimed by the anarchists.

All my solidarity to Alfredo, Anna and Juan, on hunger strike.
A thought to the revolutionary prisoners and prisoners across the world.
Freedom for all and everyone !

Ivan

To write to him::
Ivan Alocco
n. d’écrou: 46355
M. A. de Villepinte
40, avenue Vauban
93420 – Villepinte
France



Fuente: Anarquia.info

